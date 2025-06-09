For The Tenderest Beef Tips, Grab This Cut Of Meat

When it comes to selecting the right cut, the best qualities for steak tips are similar to those you'd want for cooking whole slabs of steak. Beyond picking the easiest cut of steak to prepare, it's essential to find one that has the ideal texture and leanness for beef tips. According to Jon Urbana, the founder of KOW Steaks, there are a few choices that fall in line with this rubric. "Filet tips are one of the best choices," Urbana started, "they cook quickly, stay tender, and don't require much fuss."

One thing that sets steak bites/beef tips apart from other steak preparations is that they're cut into small pieces before they're cooked. This allows us to use some more unique cuts of meat that aren't suitable for steak dinners. "The tail end of the tenderloin is also a great option," Urbana added, "It's not typically used for whole steaks due to its shape, but it makes excellent steak tips: quick-cooking, flavorful, and tender without any of the tough or chewy bites."