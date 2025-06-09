For The Tenderest Beef Tips, Grab This Cut Of Meat
When it comes to selecting the right cut, the best qualities for steak tips are similar to those you'd want for cooking whole slabs of steak. Beyond picking the easiest cut of steak to prepare, it's essential to find one that has the ideal texture and leanness for beef tips. According to Jon Urbana, the founder of KOW Steaks, there are a few choices that fall in line with this rubric. "Filet tips are one of the best choices," Urbana started, "they cook quickly, stay tender, and don't require much fuss."
One thing that sets steak bites/beef tips apart from other steak preparations is that they're cut into small pieces before they're cooked. This allows us to use some more unique cuts of meat that aren't suitable for steak dinners. "The tail end of the tenderloin is also a great option," Urbana added, "It's not typically used for whole steaks due to its shape, but it makes excellent steak tips: quick-cooking, flavorful, and tender without any of the tough or chewy bites."
The cuts of steak you shouldn't use for beef tips
As for what to avoid when picking steak for beef tips, there are a few cuts that are simply not ideal for the recipe. "You'll want to avoid roasting cuts like short ribs or brisket," Urbana explained.
This, of course, removes the opportunity to utilize some delicious cuts of beef, but for good reason. Both short ribs and brisket come from parts of the cow that are muscly and full of connective tissue, making them almost impossible to chew unless cooked properly. Urbana continued, "Those cuts need long, slow cooking — six to seven hours on low — to break down properly." Thus, throwing either on high heat for just a few minutes — which is the optimal way to make steak bites to avoid overcooking them — is completely out of the question for these kinds of cuts. However, this doesn't mean there are no uses for bite-sized versions of these cuts; tougher, long-cooking pieces of meat are great for making stew – short ribs are particularly suited for the job.