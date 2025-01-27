The Best Cut Of Steak For Your Next Bowl Of Stew

Sirloin, porterhouse, ribeye, skirt steak — that doesn't even cover all the different cuts of meat you will find from one cow. Each cut has its distinct texture and flavor that depends on things like the cut's fat content and the amount of muscle the animal uses.

That is why tenderloin, a muscle that does not get much of a workout, hence being so ... ahem ... tender, is much more delicious and valuable than a beef shank taken from the leg, which is worked out often from walking.

Because of these different flavors and textures, each cut of meat also has its own most suitable cooking method. A filet mignon cut from the end of the tenderloin is great when seared hot and fast in a skillet, but a steak from the aforementioned shank would be tough to eat.

Nothing hits like a big bowl of comforting beef stew at the height of chilly winter weather, but using the wrong cut of beef could leave you with dry and stringy meat from the low and slow method of braising stews. When making stew at home, you want to look for chuck, shank, oxtail, and short rib cuts.