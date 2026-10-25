7 Kirkland Signature Cheeses To Buy At Costco And 3 To Skip

Costco's cheese case makes a convincing argument for going big. Why settle for a few standard grocery store slices when you could bring home a substantial wedge of Manchego, a full wheel of French Brie, or enough sharp cheddar to keep grilled cheese on the menu for a month?

Of course, buying cheese at the warehouse level means committing to more than just taste. A low price can make a 2-pound two-pack of mozzarella all the more tempting, but it's only a bargain if you have the means and motivation to finish the cheese while it's still fresh.

While Costco carries popular cheese brands such as Tillamook and Boursin, I'm focusing on 10 varieties from Kirkland Signature, the in-house brand built around the promise of quality and value. These selections range from everyday sandwich and snacking staples to crumbly salad toppers to potential cheeseboard centerpieces for your next holiday get-together. Which ones make the bulk buy a deliciously smart buy? Here are the best Costco cheeses to add to your cart and a few best left behind.