7 Kirkland Signature Cheeses To Buy At Costco And 3 To Skip
Costco's cheese case makes a convincing argument for going big. Why settle for a few standard grocery store slices when you could bring home a substantial wedge of Manchego, a full wheel of French Brie, or enough sharp cheddar to keep grilled cheese on the menu for a month?
Of course, buying cheese at the warehouse level means committing to more than just taste. A low price can make a 2-pound two-pack of mozzarella all the more tempting, but it's only a bargain if you have the means and motivation to finish the cheese while it's still fresh.
While Costco carries popular cheese brands such as Tillamook and Boursin, I'm focusing on 10 varieties from Kirkland Signature, the in-house brand built around the promise of quality and value. These selections range from everyday sandwich and snacking staples to crumbly salad toppers to potential cheeseboard centerpieces for your next holiday get-together. Which ones make the bulk buy a deliciously smart buy? Here are the best Costco cheeses to add to your cart and a few best left behind.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged Mature English Cheddar
My family went crazy for this Kirkland Signature Coastal Cheddar, declaring it their absolute favorite of the 10 cheeses I purchased. I have to agree: This Costco cheese is magically delicious. It looks firm and rustic when cut but somehow turns creamy-melty in your mouth. Between the scraggy edges, crunchy calcium crystals, and subtle, almost pineapple-y sweetness, every bite brings a little adventure.
The notable craftsmanship comes to Costco from Ford Farm, a traditional farmhouse cheesemaker out of Dorset, England along the Jurassic Coast. Using local milk and largely hands-on methods, Ford Farm gives this rugged, mature cheddar around 15 months to age and develop its uniquely sharp but impressively balanced flavor. Coastal Cheddar has earned gold medals at the British Cheese Awards and the International Cheese Awards, and discovering this British specialty at my neighborhood Costco feels like finding treasure. My 1.91-pound package cost just $14.69 ($7.69 per pound).
Costco shoppers on Reddit love Kirkland Signature Coastal too, comparing it to Kerrygold Dubliner and Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar. And there are plenty of inventive ways to use up this Costco-sized block: Tuck it into a grilled cheese on sourdough, crumble it over scrambled eggs and salads, or pair chunky pieces with crisp fall apples. At my house, Costco's Coastal cheddar won't require a meal plan, just a little restraint.
Skip: Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella is a staple ingredient in my kitchen, but I won't be making a special trip to Costco to get it. This Kirkland Signature cheese earned some points for packaging: two separately sealed 18-ounce logs joined by a perforated seam, so you can open one without committing to the other. The corner peeled open easily, too. Unfortunately, the wet, globby cheese inside looked far more convenient than appetizing.
Tasting this Kirkland Signature mozzarella, I did pick up some subtle hints of milky freshness, but the overall flavor was bland. The texture didn't help. I found this Made in the USA fresh mozzarella to be rather rubbery and squeaky, instead of tender and demure.
The "ready-to-use" pre-cut slices didn't win me over, either. For my culinary purposes — pasta bakes, pizza, and antipasto — they're cut too thick. I also missed the soft, uneven shreds and satisfaction I get from tearing a fresh mozzarella ball apart myself. At $8.57 for just over 2 pounds, the price may be its best selling point. For me, the bargain doesn't make up for the disappointing bite. If you decide to give it a try, here's the right way to store your fresh mozzarella in the fridge or freezer to make the most of your purchase.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano
Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano was already a favorite at The Takeout, and go ahead and add me to the fan club. This authentic PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) specialty cheese comes to Costco via Formaggi Zanetti, an acclaimed family-owned dairy company that honors strict production standards and centuries-old artisan recipes. The ingredient label simply reads: part-skimmed cow's milk, cheese cultures, salt, and rennet.
Aged for over 24 months in the Emilia-Romagna region of Northern Italy, this cheese develops a fruity-nutty character that's both intense and surprisingly balanced. The flavor is far more complex than any domestic parmesan I've ever purchased, with white flecks (tyrosine crystals) adding crunchy texture to every savory bite.
Despite being a hard cheese, Costco's Parmigiano Reggiano cuts, crumbles, and grates with ease for a multitude of uses. Break it into rustic chunks for an aperitivo hour, shave it over roasted vegetables or risotto for dinner, and save the outer rind for parmesan broth or a slow-simmered ragu. My 1.41-pound wedge cost $22.55 ($15.99 per pound), and it will absolutely be enjoyed "within two weeks of opening."
Buy: Kirkland Signature Spanish Manchego
After taking a charcuterie class, I've learned to keep a wedge of Manchego cheese in the fridge at all times. This semi-firm sheep's milk cheese from Spain is classically rich and buttery, with a slightly salty-nutty edge. I love how it easily cuts into neat triangles, and a zigzag arrangement makes my boards look polished without much fuss.
Manchego fits right into a tapas spread alongside Serrano ham, Marcona almonds, olives, fruit, or membrillo (a sweet quince paste). But this Kirkland Signature version had me happily reaching for another slice, all on its own. Aged for six months, it carries PDO certification to verify its origin and traditional production methods. Authentic Manchego cheese uses only premium milk from sheep raised in the La Mancha region of Spain.
In the past, I've praised and purchased the 6-ounce Specially Selected Manchego at Aldi (when I can find it). However, the authentic quality of this Kirkland Signature won me over with its richer, more satisfying flavor and texture. After doing the math, I found it's a better value, too. My 1.68-pound wedge cost $18.46 ($10.99 per pound), versus $6.49 (over $17 per pound) for Aldi's smaller package. Bigger isn't always better, but this Costco cheese fits how I already eat and entertain. I definitely won't need an excuse to finish it.
Skip: Kirkland Signature Gouda
The Kirkland Signature Gouda cheese wedge was a stunner ... in the package. The formidable size and bright red wax exterior promised a picture-perfect centerpiece for my upcoming holiday cheeseboards. After tasting it, I can't call this Costco cheese a crowd-pleaser.
A young, unsmoked Gouda like this typically offers mild sweetness and a smooth, creamy texture. While I did appreciate the semi-firm, almost buttery consistency, the flavor evoked a straight-up holey Swiss — my least favorite of the "basic cheese" varieties. Interestingly, some online reviewers say this Kirkland Signature offering is lacking flavor, but I wish the nearly 2-pound chunk in my possession was that delicate. A family member participating in my taste test put it bluntly: "This cheese tastes like feet."
Costco's Kirkland Signature Gouda cheese is imported directly from Holland, and the label carries a certification stamp verifying its origin. Priced around $6 per pound, it's authentic and affordable — but not irresistible, at least on its own. To balance the funk, I'd pair this cheese with fresh fruit, fig jam, and crackers. Or better yet, melt the whole rest of the hunk into a velvety cheese sauce.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese
Kirkland Signature might be a go-to cheese for people who say they don't like goat cheese. This Costco version brings a more delicate milky tang, plus a texture that manages to be both wonderfully creamy and a tad bit crumbly. It's indulgent and spreadable while still tasting fresh and light.
At around $9 for two separately packaged 10.5-ounce logs (43 cents per ounce), it also offers an impressive value. For comparison, Target's new Good & Gather goat cheese costs about $5 for a single, smaller 8-ounce log (62 cents per ounce). Prices may vary by location, but in my neighborhood, the Costco two-pack delivers considerably more cheese for my money.
Does this quantity of goat cheese feel excessive? A little. I'm used to buying those teeny 4-ounce "logs" at mainstream grocery stores. With the larger Costco package, I do have the luxury of opening one log at a time, and I won't struggle to find uses for it, either. I'll stuff this goat cheese into dates, fold it into scrambled eggs, whip it into a dip, or simply smear it over baguette to make Ringo Starr's go-to sandwich.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Sartori BellaVitano Cabernet Sauvignon
Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon evoked a sensory experience that topped every other cheese on the tasting table. The deep purple rind, the faint aroma of fermented wine, the savory hints of Italian cheese — it all brought me back to my grandparents' basement cantina with one bite.
This Costco-exclusive offering begins with a premium BellaVitano made by artisan Wisconsin cheesemaker Sartori. But with this collaboration, the cheese gets hand-rubbed with the highly rated Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon. The finished product is reminiscent of a nutty, crystalline parmesan, but there's a subtle fruity shift in personality. This is not an overly dramatic cheese, but there's enough differentiation to make you pause and realize you're eating something truly special.
Priced at $9.45 per pound, this Costco cheese feels like a standout bargain when it comes to quality. My neighborhood Kroger store sells a similar Merlot-soaked Sartori in 1-pound wedges for $19.99. I'll gladly choose the Costco version for snacking, entertaining, and my next pot of untraditional cheese fondue.
Skip: Kirkland Signature Sharp Cheddar
I hesitate to call this Kirkland Signature Sharp Cheddar a skip. Priced around $6 for a massive 2-pound block, it's an astoundingly affordable cheese that could be a real workhorse in the kitchen. However, if you're choosing a Costco cheese for flavor and the pure joy of eating it, this isn't the one to bring home.
Made in the USA and aged over six months, this sharp cheddar gets its classic orange color from annatto, a natural food coloring derived from achiote tree seeds. The rather generic Costco labeling doesn't identify a specific cheesemaker, but for me, the bigger mystery was the texture. During my tasting, I picked up some tangy sweetness, but the sticky, rubbery mouthfeel overshadowed it. This cheddar was neither pleasantly creamy nor satisfyingly firm and crumbly. It landed somewhere in an uncomfortable middle, reminding me more of "cheese product" than real cheese — even though it is.
For feeding a crowd on a budget or everyday cooking, I can still see its appeal. You could melt this signature sharp cheddar into quesadillas, grate it over loaded baked potatoes, or mix it with a more flavorful cheese for a kid-friendly zucchini casserole. On a cheeseboard, though, I'd swap in a cheddar with more complexity and character. Cabot Seriously Sharp is a brand-name Costco option shoppers praise for flavor and value.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Feta
I opened this Kirkland Signature tub to find four sublime slabs of milky-white feta, and I immediately sensed this purchase was so much more than an ordinary, everyday cheese. Packed in brine, this feta tasted noticeably fresher than the single blocks and packaged crumbles I usually buy. And while the sheep's milk flavor was tangier than I expected, I found myself appreciating and savoring its Mediterranean character more and more with each bite.
An authentic product of Greece, this Costco cheese carries a PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) seal. That designation exclusively ties the cheese to specific Greek regions and traditional production standards, including the use of sheep's milk or a blend with a limited amount of goat's milk. Kirkland's Signature version is made with 100% sheep's milk, and it's also certified kosher and organic. That's a meaningful difference from most American-made fetas, which are made primarily with cow's milk.
Priced at $17.37 for 28.2 ounces, Kirkland Signature feta isn't a casual little tub of salad toppings. I'm calling this Costco cheese a "buy," with the heads-up that the flavor may be bolder than you're used to — and the cheese should be enjoyed within 14 days of opening for maximum freshness. Still, these beautiful blocks of cheese give me plenty of ways to put that generous quantity to use: I'm thinking a chunky tomato cucumber village salad, a velvety whipped feta spread, or homemade spanakopita — a flaky spinach-feta pie found at the best Greek restaurants.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie
For the purpose of this taste test, I enjoyed a wedge of Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie for breakfast, followed by a cup of tea. No, this isn't how I usually start my day, but I'd happily do it again. This Costco Brie was mild in aroma, more fresh than funky in flavor, and semi-soft with pretty little air pockets dotting the texture throughout. I chose not to eat the exterior white rind, but many say you can — and probably should.
This formidable 21.16-ounce wheel of imported double creme brie is traditionally crafted by Isigny Sainte-Mere, a historic dairy cooperative in Normandy, France. Its name appears right alongside the Kirkland Signature logo, so there's no detective work required. The back of the package also includes graphics depicting how the brie matures as the best-buy date approaches: mild and semi-soft 30 days before, buttery soft 15 days before, and fully robust and creamy by the date itself.
At $12 for a wheel this size, Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie would make an affordable and impressive centerpiece for entertaining guests. Serve it room temperature with sliced pears and baguette, or bake up a fancy brie en croute with jam. I wrapped the remainder in the original paper and look forward to discovering how Brie's flavor, texture, and rind change with more time.
Methodology
I purchased 10 different Kirkland Signature cheeses from my Chicagoland Costco and tasted each one plain — no crackers, toppings, or other accompaniments to give it a boost. With sips of water and breaks between each cheese, I took notes on flavor, texture, and overall enjoyment, judging each cheese against expectations for its specific style.
Then, I looked beyond the tasting plate. I compared Costco's price per pound with similar cheeses at local grocery stores, while considering origin, authenticity, and ingredient quality. I also factored in versatility: Did this chunk of cheese have several appealing uses beyond simple snacking, or would finishing it feel like more a moral obligation?
When buying in bulk, packaging matters, too. Details like overall size, separately sealed portions, and storage instructions (including freezability) helped me determine how manageable the Costco cheese purchase would be after opening. In the end, taste carried the most weight, but the final "buy" or "skip" verdict reflected the whole experience: a cheese I'd happily enjoy again, at a price and quantity I could recommend. Cheese availability and pricing may vary by Costco store location.