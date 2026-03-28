The 13 Best Greek Restaurants In The US

Imagine you're in Greece. The sun is blazing overhead, waves are lapping in the distance, and whitewashed walls stretch as far as the eye can see. You're in no rush. Somewhere nearby, a lamb is turning slowly over an open flame.

That lovely, indulgent feeling isn't as far away as it seems. Across the U.S., a handful of Greek restaurants have figured out how to deliver the slow pleasures of a Mediterranean meal without the expensive plane ticket. Some do it with pristine seafood flown in from the Aegean. Others do it with a grandmother's spanakopita recipe or a wine list built from indigenous Greek grapes many Americans have never heard of.

What these restaurants all share is a commitment to the full experience. Meals are unhurried, unfolding in courses that invite conversation. You might start with a few small plates and end hours later with honey-soaked pastries and an extra glass of wine. If you'd like to achieve that dream dinner experience, check out some of the best Greek restaurants in the U.S. below.