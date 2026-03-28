The 13 Best Greek Restaurants In The US
Imagine you're in Greece. The sun is blazing overhead, waves are lapping in the distance, and whitewashed walls stretch as far as the eye can see. You're in no rush. Somewhere nearby, a lamb is turning slowly over an open flame.
That lovely, indulgent feeling isn't as far away as it seems. Across the U.S., a handful of Greek restaurants have figured out how to deliver the slow pleasures of a Mediterranean meal without the expensive plane ticket. Some do it with pristine seafood flown in from the Aegean. Others do it with a grandmother's spanakopita recipe or a wine list built from indigenous Greek grapes many Americans have never heard of.
What these restaurants all share is a commitment to the full experience. Meals are unhurried, unfolding in courses that invite conversation. You might start with a few small plates and end hours later with honey-soaked pastries and an extra glass of wine. If you'd like to achieve that dream dinner experience, check out some of the best Greek restaurants in the U.S. below.
Dio Deka - Los Gatos, California
Dio Deka welcomes you to an atmosphere of quiet luxury. Wood accents and a crackling fireplace give grandeur to the dining room; creeping ivy and twinkling lights beckon from the patio. Attentive servers move throughout, carrying heaping plates redolent of lemon, garlic, and high-quality olive oil. Here, traditional Greek cuisine is reimagined to reflect modern, elevated tastes.
Take the spanakopita. Dio Deka's version lets the decadent spinach and feta filling shine by pairing it with a lighter-than-usual phyllo crust. The horiatiki, a celebration of fresh vegetables and cheese, sticks with the classic Greek recipe but uses California-grown produce. This inventive yet reliable approach to food has impressed critics since the restaurant opened its doors in 2006. It was the first Greek restaurant in the U.S. to be awarded a Michelin star and is currently honored with Michelin Plate status. The wine list is equally well-respected; the 1,500-label strong selection has received awards from Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast.
diodeka.com
(408) 354-7700
210 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Avra Estiatorio
The tranquil beauty of the Greek Isles is reborn at Avra Estiatorio. At Avra's original New York City location, limestone floors and stonewashed walls suggest coastal elegance. A Boston Avra opening in 2026 will dazzle with a crystallized salt wall installation. These visuals prepare diners for Avra's biggest showpiece: an icy display of fresh fish that's found at every location.
Pay attention to the wild branzino from southern Spain or the fagri caught in the Aegean Sea. Any fish that catches your eye can be dinner. For reference, the average portion of branzino per person should weigh about 1 pound. Choose a nicely plump fish, and Avra's chefs will chargrill it and douse it in the signature ladolemono sauce made of lemon and olive oil. The simple preparation respects the fish's natural flavor. For a more complex taste, try ceviche or sashimi. The Michelin Guide specifically recommends the tuna sashimi, dressed with high-quality Greek olive oil and dried olives.
Multiple locations
Estiatorio Milos
When clear blue skies feel miles away, head to Estiatorio Milos for a mini escape. Chef Costas Spiliadis founded the global Milos empire after recognizing that the greasy-spoon gyro shops common in North America failed to capture the purity of the food he remembered eating in Greece as a child.
That's why seafood is the star at every Milos location. A gleaming display of fresh, line-caught fish awaits — pick the Dover sole for something sweet and firm, or the pompano if you crave something richer and flakier. Foodies may want to order the carabinero shrimp whenever they're on the menu. Luxury Guide noted in 2025 that Milos was the sole restaurant in South Florida where you could obtain the prized deep-sea prawns.
The Las Vegas Strip location sometimes features carabineros, too, but it also leans into spectacle, pairing Spiliadis' vision with the city's thirst for excess. It's home to the first-ever Milos raw bar, where crudo, tartare, and sashimi share the menu with adult drinks. Non-seafood lovers aren't left out; a yogurt room and small produce market give everyone something to explore. Experiences like these have helped make Milo one of the most decorated Greek restaurant brands in the industry. Past accolades include Michelin Guide status and the title of Best New Hotel Restaurant at the 2023 World Culinary Awards.
estiatoriomilos.com
Multiple locations
Pylos - New York City
Pylos is a New York City hotspot stripped of pretension and fussy glamour. Restaurateur Christos Valtzoglou promises an authentic, upscale taverna with quality food at affordable prices. His vision starts in the dining room, where you can appreciate the Greek-tinged beauty of whitewashed walls, dreamy splashes of lapis-blue, and a sea of terracotta pots suspended from the ceiling.
Whereas other Greek restaurants across the U.S. may flaunt incredible seafood collections, Pylos' pride lies in its appetizers. On a menu that sprawls with delectable options, it's the appetizers that receive the most attention from critics. Try the Afrata keftedakia, which are meatballs that even the Michelin Guide praised. The feta saganaki, a pan-fried mixture of cheese, sesame seeds, and tomato marmelade, will keep the vegetarians in your group happy. So will the anginares moussaka made with artichokes and a meatless cheese sauce. Pylos' menu is large and varied enough to embrace most dietary styles.
pylosrestaurant.com
(212) 473-0220
127 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009
Manoli's - Salt Lake City
Every celebrated restaurateur cares about delivering good service. But few are willing to prove it like Katrina and Manoli Katsanevas of Manoli's. The married couple spends most nights working alongside their crew in the thick of the restaurant's bustle. Their steady presence has cultivated an environment where good service is as important as good food. The James Beard Foundation Award recognized Manoli's service efforts with nominations for Outstanding Hospitality in 2022 and 2025.
Manoli's menu is a small-plate focus on Greek food. Sit at the bar, and you can see the kitchen preparing favorites like rice-and-yogurt-stuffed dolmades, souvlaki with potatoes and broccolini, and loukoumades, Greek desserts that are the world's first type of donuts. Vegetarians take note: This is another spot that's a potential favorite.
If the bar's full, snag a seat on the enclosed patio. Its large windows are perfect for basking in the sun and people-watching. Complete the experience with a glass of wine — Manoli's entire selection is Greek.
(801) 532-3760
402 E Harvey Milk Blvd #2, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Kokkari Estiatorio - San Francisco
The Michelin Guide-listed Kokkari Estiatorio is drenched in rustic design details. Picture chicken or lamb slowly turning on a fireplace spit and heavy wooden beams that wouldn't be out of place in a mountainside cabin. There's a homey pleasure in just sitting and breathing in the savory smell of the meat as it caramelizes. The lamb might become juicy chops or spiced skewers; the roasted chicken might join an egg-lemon soup or honey-glazed spring onions and vegetables.
Kokkari's attentive team is on hand to accompany the menu reverie. Servers will happily explain every herb seasoning the meats, letting you know exactly what flavors you're about to encounter. They'll pull out your chair out and sweep crumbs from the table, too, so you can stay relaxed enough to actually enjoy your food when it arrives. The result is a meal that feels carefully guided from start to finish.
(415) 981-0983
200 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111
Andros Taverna - Chicago
Andros Taverna is what emerges when two high-profile Chicago chefs combine modern gastronomy with traditional Greek recipes. Chef Doug Psaltis (famous for RPM Italian and RPM Steak) focuses on the main menu while his wife, pastry chef Hsing Chen, intrigues diners with creative dessert spins like baklava froyo. Recognition came fast and thick for this Greek spot. The Chicago Tribune readers named Andros Taverna the best restaurant in the city in 2022, a mere 12 months after it opened. The Michelin Guide added its acclaim in 2025, praising the wood-burning oven responsible for the smoky menu favories, such as gyros and pitas.
The restaurant's interior is a subtle exploration of Greek design. Instead of bright, breezy blue, the dominating tones are rich browns and coppers. Terracotta bricks add style and texture to the wall, and copper-toned detailing adorns the furnishings. Overhead trellises add fresh greenery. Come and sip a glass of wine under the leaves. Andros wows with dozens of wines from locales like Thessaly and Crete, a Greek island appreciated by serious foodies.
(773) 365-1900
2542 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Santorini By Georgios - Florida
Santorini by Georgios immerses you into a Greek fantasy where belly dancers writhe, revelers shout "opa!", and the salty hint of the sea clings to the air. It's a Mediterranean party, and everyone is invited. The poolside restaurant is located in one of the trendiest parts of Miami, just steps away from Miami Beach. The vibrancy and passion of the local neighborhood help fuel customer energy. People come to this restaurant ready to experience the wild magic of Miami Beach and the appeal of a Greek taverna.
Santorini's atmosphere keeps people excited, but the buzz would have been short-lived if it didn't have a high-quality menu that could withstand competition in Miami. Owner Georgios Vogiatzis merges Greek, Italian, and Latin American flavors. When you look at the menu, you'll see classic chicken kebabs right next to a Cuban sandwich. That creativity might be why Santorini by Georgios won a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2025.
Multiple locations
Krasi Meze & Wine - Boston
"Krasi" means wine in Greek. For the team at Krazi Meze & Wine, however, Krazi also stands for life and love. A trip to this wine bar is really a journey through Greek wines, beers, and liquors. The menu is rife with unusual options, such as the bold Xinomavro red wine from northern Greece. Unsure how to choose from a wine list that pays homage to over 250 indigenous Greek grape varietals? Check out Symposium Wednesday, a tasting class led by Krasi's wine director. Attendees say the sessions are informal and genuinely educational.
For a restaurant that describes itself as a wine bar, Krasi's menu is surprisingly satisfying. Former executive chef Valentine Howell Jr. was named a 2023 James Beard Award finalist for his work at the restaurant. The excellence he made famous continues today. Must-try menu items include tzatziki prepared tableside and a traditional braised octopus dish.
(617) 536-0230
48 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02115
MP Taverna - Irvington, New York
Chef Michael Psilakis' namesake MP Taverna asks guests to dine the Greek way. Forego the individually curated experience and eat family-style. A perfect meal might start with a round of scooping grilled pitas into dips. Let the table salivate over succulent grilled lamb or fish. Desserts can be shared as well. Try the giant galaktoboureko, for example, worthy of this list of the biggest desserts in the U.S. At MP Taverna, the people at the table are what really matter. The food just gives everyone a delicious excuse to linger.
Chef Psilakis' food identity is infused into the entire menu. The chef's resume includes a Michelin Star, James Beard Award nominations, and best-selling books. Cooking and connecting with diners is how he shares his passion with the world. His menu sticks to well-known dishes, using high-quality ingredients and careful preparation to deliver the flavors diners expect from a Greek meal. When the pandemic temporarily closed MP Taverna's doors, Psilakis continued to make to-go orders by himself, despite the negligible profit. As a customer, you'll sense the care he's put into the current menu. You'll taste it, too.
mptaverna.com
(914) 231-7854
1 Bridge St, Irvington, NY 10533
Athena's Greek & European Kitchen - Houston
Dining at Athena's Greek & European Kitchen might be the most cheerful part of your day. At least, it will be if you get to meet co-owner Maria Stefanakis. She's beloved by customers for her bright and welcoming demeanor, making every guest feel right at home. The joyful spirit extends to the servers. It's normal to see them gleefully smashing plates with diners and breaking into impromptu dances.
Stefanakis emigrated from Greece in 1974 and immediately settled in Houston. Much of the food she serves today is inspired by her grandmother's old recipes. There's spanakopita paired with tzatziki, and the lamb chops, which Stefanakis marinates for three days before cooking. Time and restraint do most of the work here, letting simple flavors gradually develop depth without overcomplicating the dish. Customers are clearly responding to the straightforward Greek menu. Yelp chose Athena's as its 2023 best restaurant in Texas, and two years later, it took home the award for best Greek restaurant in Houston.
(832) 328-5494
13250 FM 529, Suite A, Houston, TX 77041
Nikos - Durham, North Carolina
Surrounded by history and weathered red brick, Nikos might have the most interesting location on this list. It's inside a former tobacco storage warehouse built over 100 years ago, and the renovated spot now exudes Greek beauty. There's a pleasing tension between the building's industrial bones and the warmth of the Greek touches layered on top, as though there's a second story waiting to be told. Inside the restaurant, first your eye will catch the striking, oversized gray pot in the reception area. Then it might drift to the large blue-toned painting on the brick wall, or the smaller pots arranged on shelves in the restaurant. Or perhaps you'll be more drawn to the steaming plates whizzing by.
Nikos bases its approach to food on family heritage and Greek culture. The menu reads like an intro to Greek food; there are no interesting fusions or non-Mediterranean surprises. What you'll find instead is a reliable hit list of Greek favorites done well. The portions are generous, the ingredients carefully sourced, and the flavors unambiguously Greek. The Michelin Guide specifically mentions the spanakopita and octopus carpaccio.
(919) 908-0189
905 W Main St Unit 21B, Durham, NC 27701
Psomi - Tampa, Florida
According to Chef Christina Theofilos, Psomi is her passion project. It's where she recreates the magic of being in a kitchen with her Greek mother and grandmother. "The restaurant isn't your 'traditional' Greek spot," she said in an interview with Total Food Service, "but the tradition I grew up with." Expect to see diners happily munching on meaty keftedes and the Psomi bagel special.
"Psomi" is Greek for bread, a fitting name for a restaurant and bakery with a pastry menu as extensive as the one Theofilos created. Order a morning bougatsa and let the sweet custard and buttery phyllo dough act as breakfast. A cortado with a bit of olive oil can provide a boost if you're still sleepy. The rest of the day is yours to plan — though if you remain in the area, be warned that you might find yourself back at Psomi for lunch, pulled in by the smell of something fresh and warm out of the oven.
(813) 841-5555
701 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Methodology
We didn't want to create a list of famous or influencer-approved dining rooms without any other merits. So, narrowing down the absolute best Greek restaurants in the U.S. meant choosing places that deliver on every front, from the food and atmosphere to the story behind the chef. We first looked at each restaurant contender's award history. Michelin recognition and "best-of" titles all signal that industry leaders are paying attention to a menu or service standard.
We also evaluated chef quality. Those with James Beard nominations and clear ties to Greek culinary traditions rose to the top. But because a resume isn't everything, we then tested those rankings against customer reviews. If a restaurant couldn't consistently deliver for everyday diners, it didn't make the cut. Regulars notice what critics miss, such as the owner who greets you by name or the server who talks you through every dish on the menu. We paid close attention to how people described the full experience
Most importantly, we reviewed each menu. We wanted to find places that respect Greek fundamentals, even if they give them a modern twist. The restaurants on this list met every bar we set, and we think they'll clear yours, too.