The Biggest Desserts You Can Find In The US

When you eat Chinese food, biting into a crunchy fortune cookie is one of the most satisfying ways to end the meal. The hard cookie shell usually offers a light sweetness tinged with vanilla, while the fortune tucked inside provides a bit of fun — or more, if you're lucky. One man won the lottery using numbers from a fortune cookie. Tao Asian Bistro taps into the luck and tradition surrounding the famous treat and adds a touch of extravagance. Its giant fortune cookie is distinctive, freshly made, and big enough to feed four people.

The cookie has the classic shape you expect, but it's folded over mounds of creamy white and dark chocolate mousse instead of a fortune. A thick chocolate stripe studded with toasted almonds coats the cookie's edges. More chocolate is painted on the plate. The dessert's color comes from a variety of vibrant, juicy fruits, including the likes of grapes, dragonfruit, kiwis, mangoes, and berries.

Tao doesn't neglect the "fortune" part of its cookie, but don't expect the typical platitudes. These are risque fortunes meant to be giggled at over cocktails. "Naughtiness is a virtue" is one of the milder phrases you might read (via FOX5 Vegas).