13 Of America's Most Intense Restaurant Food Challenges

There is something thrilling about watching people test their limits. When it comes to eating contests, every bite can feel like a small victory — both for the challenger and those cheering them on. Whether it's devouring a mountain of food or conquering an unbearably spicy meal, each challenge is a test of resilience. In addition, most food eating spectacles involve participants racing against the clock, which only adds to the overall excitement.

Most food eating challenges are open to both professional and amateur eaters, many of whom come with their own strategies to maximize efficiency and minimize discomfort. And while many participants succeed — often winning a free meal, a T-shirt, or a spot on an establishment's wall of fame — more often than not, they fall short of the goal, leaving behind unfinished plates. Nevertheless, as the old saying goes, at the end of the day, it's not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game.

Keen to find out more about America's most intense restaurant food challenges? Check out our roundup of some of the most stomach-busting food battles in the U.S.