13 Of America's Most Intense Restaurant Food Challenges
There is something thrilling about watching people test their limits. When it comes to eating contests, every bite can feel like a small victory — both for the challenger and those cheering them on. Whether it's devouring a mountain of food or conquering an unbearably spicy meal, each challenge is a test of resilience. In addition, most food eating spectacles involve participants racing against the clock, which only adds to the overall excitement.
Most food eating challenges are open to both professional and amateur eaters, many of whom come with their own strategies to maximize efficiency and minimize discomfort. And while many participants succeed — often winning a free meal, a T-shirt, or a spot on an establishment's wall of fame — more often than not, they fall short of the goal, leaving behind unfinished plates. Nevertheless, as the old saying goes, at the end of the day, it's not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game.
Keen to find out more about America's most intense restaurant food challenges? Check out our roundup of some of the most stomach-busting food battles in the U.S.
Big Fat Fatty and Big Fat Fat Shake challenges at Fat Sal's Deli in California
Fat Sal's Deli in California offers not one but two very different eating challenges. The Big Fatty involves a 30-inch garlic hero loaded with cheesesteak, pastrami, cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, bacon, fried eggs, French fries, and onion rings. The oversized sub is greased with marinara, chili, and the restaurant's special Fat Sauce. Hungry carnivores have 40 minutes to complete this gut-busting challenge.
Those with a sweet tooth can opt for the restaurant's calorie-packed Big Fat Fat Shake challenge. The mammoth shake is made with 30 scoops of vanilla ice cream, 30 scoops of chocolate ice cream, pretzels, cake, and candy cookies. It's also topped with syrup and two cans of whipped cream for good measure. If you think that this sounds doable, bear in mind that you only have 10 minutes to slurp it all down.
Both "menu items" cost $99.99, but if you do manage to get through one in the allotted time, Fat Sal's Deli will waive the cost of the feast, leaving your wallet and pride intact. Plus, winners get to create and name their own fat sandwich or fat shake. However, those considering tackling Fat Sal's challenge should heed the stern warning of Fat Sal's owner, Joshua Stone. "You can't just walk in (the deli), off the street [...] and be victorious. It's like walking into the Super Bowl and trying to play quarterback," he says (via The Daily Bruin).
Chicken Fry Challenge at Kendall's Restaurant in Oklahoma
While the Chicken Fry Challenge at Kendall's Restaurant was first introduced in 2003, it didn't gain popularity until competitive eating television shows like "Man vs. Food" started airing some time around 2012. Kendall's gastronomic showdown involves three original chicken fried steaks, weighing 6.25 pounds, French fries or two scoops of mashed potatoes, a side salad, two servings of green beans, two cinnamon rolls, and a biscuit. This outrageous feast comes with a one-hour time limit, and winners receive a free meal and a T-shirt to commemorate their victory.
The Chicken Fry Challenge is no walk in the park. Since its inception, thousands have attempted to conquer the over-the-top feast. However, only around 100 have succeeded. The current record is shared by competitive eaters Molly Schuyler and Dan "Killer" Kennedy, who managed to complete the meal in just eight minutes and three seconds. Those who fail to conquer the enormous meal, are left out of pocket but get to take their leftovers home in a very special "Quitter's Box."
Pulled Pork Nachos Challenge at Front Street Pub & Eatery in Iowa
Nestled in a historic building along the Mississippi River in Davenport, Iowa, the Front Street Pub & Eatery opened its doors in 1992, becoming the second oldest brewpub in the state. However, the establishment offers much more than just beer, including its Pulled Pork Nacho Challenge. Notably, the dish is also the establishment's top selling menu item, albeit in a more manageable portion. When it comes to the competition, the 5-pound meal is composed of 2 pounds of pulled pork and a pound of tortilla chips crowned with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, roasted corn, jalapeños, and lime sour cream sauce.
Hungry contestants who wolf down this enormous feast in under 30 minutes win a "Pork Nacho Challenge Champion" T-shirt and get their meal free of charge. Their faces are also immortalized on the Pork Nacho Challenge Wall of Fame. One winner who managed to conquer Front Street's challenge is professional eater Katina, completing her quest in 34 minutes and 11 seconds (while she fell short of the 30-minute mark, she made it through the feast within the time limit set by the restaurant at the time). "That was absolutely delicious. My jaw is very sad and dead right now but otherwise that was amazing," she proclaimed, summing up the experience.
Carnivore Challenge at Big Pie in the Sky in Georgia
The Carnivore Challenge at Big Pie in the Sky is one of the only restaurant eating competitions attempted in pairs. It's also one of the only culinary challenges that has a set time schedule — the feasting sessions take place at 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays. So what is this challenge all about? Big eaters get the chance to munch their way through a 30-inch, 11-pound carnivore pizza with pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef. To win, the meaty pie has to be devoured in under an hour. While competitors have to pay for the giant pizza, they also stand the chance to win $250 if they conquer it in the allotted time.
While we can't be sure how many hopefuls have completed Big Pie's pizza feat since it was first introduced around 2007, we do know that Adam Richman from "Man vs. Food" attempted the challenge with a partner in 2009. Their strategy of stacking four slices of the pizza into one giant "lasagna-layered slice" didn't quite work out, as the two threw in the towel at the 44-minute mark. Competitive eater Randy Santel did much better, tackling the challenge with a friend in 2016. The duo demolished the massive pie in 17 minutes, breaking the prior record of 31 minutes by a significant margin.
Bearwich Challenge at Bear's Steakhouse in Connecticut
Bear's Steakhouse's Bearwich Challenge is serious business, which might explain why winners walk away with a $500 grand prize. Participants are also required to fork out $100 as a deposit when arranging the showdown to guarantee their commitment. True to its name, the Bearwich Challenge features a sandwich — well, sort of. The handheld actually weighs 11 pounds.
The humongous sub consists of one and a half loaves of Italian bread loaded with 2 pounds of beef brisket, 2 pounds of pulled pork, and a pound of coleslaw — all drenched in a pint of ghost pepper BBQ sauce. To add insult to injury, the sambo comes with a 2-pound side of mac and cheese. The challenge must be completed within 30 minutes with a five-minute waiting period during which the competitor must keep everything down. Interestingly, the time limit for accomplishing this colossal meal has recently been reduced from 45 minutes to half an hour, weeding out the amateurs — after all, there is $500 at stake.
The Red Men Challenge at Frank's Diner in Wisconsin
Unlike most eating contests, the Red Men Challenge at Frank's Diner is all about breakfast, and more specifically the restaurant's Fully Loaded Franks Diner Garbage Plate. The massive breakfast spread consists of a medley of ingredients including five eggs, five meats, five cheeses, five vegetables, and hash browns. There are also two sides — a stack of three gigantic pancakes with optional syrup and two pieces of toast. Culinary daredevils have just 45 minutes to devour the entire plate, sides and all. Aside from bragging rights, winners receive their meal at half price, a T-shirt, and recognition on Frank's Wall of Fame.
Professional eater Randy Santel took on the Red Men Challenge a little way back, ordering his pancakes with optional blueberries and chocolate chips. "Hundreds and hundreds of people have tried this thing with only like 26 winners [...] They say that this is like 5 pounds of food and I am starting to feel it," Santel said while chowing down on the mammoth breakfast. Despite the odds, Santel managed to complete the meal in just 20 minutes and 6 seconds, earning himself a spot on the restaurant's Wall of Fame.
World Famous 72-Ounce Steak Challenge at The Big Texan in Texas
They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and the 72-ounce steak challenge at The Big Texan is living proof. Billed by the restaurant as "world famous," this test of endurance doesn't just involve a 72-ounce steak, but an entire meal. Alongside the gigantic slab of meat, competitors must also finish a baked potato, a shrimp cocktail, a salad, and a roll with butter.
The over-the-top meal must be demolished in under 60 minutes, and The Big Texan is very strict that this means "swallowed." Before the contest commences, the challengers are allowed to take one bite of the steak to ensure that it's prepared to their liking. The winners receive the meal for free and the privilege of having their name etched into the restaurant's hall of fame.
The Big Texan regularly updates its winner stats, with the latest numbers showing that only 11% of hungry hopefuls have completed the grueling challenge. More precisely, of the 94,705 carnivores who have tried the undertaking since it was first started in the '60s, only 10,413 have succeeded in wolfing down the meal in under an hour. One of these victors was Adam Richman from "Man vs. Food" who devoured the meal in around 29 minutes. For those wishing to watch the spectacle in real time, the Big Texan offers a livestream of each 72-ounce steak challenge.
Bushido Seppuku Challenge at Bushido Japanese Restaurant in South Carolina
The Bushido Seppuku Challenge — also known as The Spicy Tuna Hand Roll Challenge — at Bushido Japanese Restaurant is a test of endurance. To become so-called "legends," participants have to demolish 10 sushi rolls in a set sequence, with each one spicier than the last, in under an hour. And because "legends are not weak of stomach," anybody who throws up before completing level seven of the challenge is automatically disqualified. In addition, each challenger has to sign a waiver acknowledging the risks involved in this culinary showdown.
All who complete Bushido's fiery challenge are "rewarded" with a Bushido headband and their photo on the restaurant's "Ledger of Legends." While the 10 sushi rolls are not free, participants who win the challenge receive a complimentary starter each time they visit the restaurant, provided that they wear the Bushido headband — yes, this is for life. Even Adam Richman stepped up to Bushido's plate for a 2009 episode of "Man vs. Food," setting a new record by finishing all 10 rolls in just 16 minutes and 25 seconds.
15 Dozen Club Challenge at Acme Oyster House in Alabama
Oysters are a delicacy, praised by many for their briny flavor and silky texture. However, most of us indulge in half a dozen of the morsels at a time, a dozen at best. The 15 Dozen Club Challenge at Acme Oyster House is an entirely different story. This mammoth feat requires challengers to consume a staggering 180 oysters in an hour sitting — hands, forks, and slurping straight from the shell are all allowed. While the competitors are permitted bathroom breaks, they are accompanied to ensure that they are "not slurpin' and purgin'."
Participants who conquer the 15 trays of oysters, receive a hat, a T-shirt, and a mention on the restaurant's Wall of Fame. Winners also get 50% off the price of the 180 oysters (a bit of a raw deal, if you ask us). Challengers who break the house record by a dozen get their seafood feast for free, however they are still required to tip the shuckers.
When Adam Richman attempted this challenge for an episode of "Man vs. Food," he had a strategy of piling as many oysters as possible on a fork before gulping them down. Starting strong, Richman managed to go through seven dozen oysters in the first 10 minutes. He started faltering by the 12th dozen, saying, "This oyster tower is my Everest." Despite the unfavorable odds, Richman managed to finish the mollusks in an impressive 21 minutes.
The Kitchen Sink at San Francisco Creamery in California
There is a playful reason behind the name of San Francisco Creamery's Kitchen Sink Challenge — the ice cream is served in an oversized bowl that resembles a kitchen sink. The humongous sundae is made with eight scoops of ice cream, three sliced bananas, eight toppings, whipped cream, nuts, and cherries. Those allergic to nuts can substitute them with an additional topping. While this oversized treat normally serves up to six patrons, those fearless enough to take on the creamery's challenge must finish it solo within 30 minutes. Notably, one of the contest rules requires the sundae to be eaten with a utensil instead of bare hands.
While challengers have 30 minutes to consume the desserts, some dessert aficionados have managed to absolutely crush this time limit. The all-time speed record for this challenge was set by professional eater Molly Schuyler in 2014 when she finished the sundae in six minutes and 41 seconds. Meanwhile, the "Greatest of All Time" record is held by Joel Hansen, who consumed his first sundae in eight minutes and 30 seconds and then proceeded to devour another, finishing in 17 minutes and 56 seconds. Winners of this sweet challenge receive free ice cream for an entire year, though they can only claim one sundae per day.
The 4 Horsemen at Chunky's Burgers and More in Texas
Chunky's Burger's website proudly proclaims that its 4 Horsemen challenge burger has been christened the "Hottest Burger on the Planet" by "Man V. Food." Indeed, this fiery beast is not for those with a weak stomach — there is a good reason why this challenge only has a 10% success rate. The 4 Horsemen burger gets its kick from jalapeño and Serrano peppers, as well as habanero sauce. It also contains a ghost pepper. For those not in the know, the ghost pepper rates between 855,000 and 1,463,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). For comparison, the Serrano pepper ranges from 5,000 to 15,000 SHU and the jalapeño from 2,500 to 5,000 SHU.
Due to the explosive nature of this challenge, each participant is required to sign the restaurant's "4 Horsemen Liability Waiver." While losers of the contest endure both physical and emotional pain, those who finish the burger within the allotted 25 minutes likely still feel the burn but gain a spot on the 4 Horsemen "Wall of Flame." The somewhat disappointing part is that other than getting their photo immortalized alongside past champions, winners still have to pay the full price for their burger. Plus, there is a $20 cleanup fee for those who miss the "chuck bucket."
The Datzilla Challenge at Dat Dog in New Orleans
Drawing inspiration from the legendary monster Godzilla, the Datzilla Challenge at Dat Dog lives up to its name. This beast of a meal is composed of five distinct layers. The first one includes buns and three sausages — including one hot sausage, one crawfish sausage, and one alligator sausage — covered in cheese and andouille sauce. The second layer comes with cheese fries with chili, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. The third layer adds cheese tots with bacon and a range of sauces. The fourth layer piles on generous portions of guacamole and sour cream. The crowning glory of this mess of a meal are two beef dogs.
The Datzilla Challenge doesn't end with food. The quest also includes two pints of Abita Amber beer, or two 16-ounce sodas for teetotalers. The challenge has to be completed in 20 minutes, with a further 20-minute monitoring period to ensure that this very special hot dog stays down. Winners get to take home a T-shirt and fill their stomachs for free — well sort of, they still have to fork out the additional cost of tax and gratuity. One Datzilla success story comes from professional eater Randy Santel who demolished this meal — and brews — in just five minutes 44 seconds. Reflecting on the experience, Santel praised the culinary creation, saying, "Delicious, delicious meal!"
The Shepherd's Pie Challenge at Mulligans Irish Pub in Wisconsin
Hearty and comforting, shepherd's pie is made with a layer of seasoned ground meat topped with creamy mashed potatoes and baked until golden. And since shepherd's pie is normally associated with Irish cuisine, it's little wonder that an Irish pub would feature it on its menu. What's more surprising, however, is that Mulligans Irish Pub has taken the savory dish to a new level by turning it into a food challenge.
The 8-pound shepherd's pie in question is loaded with seasoned ground beef, aged cheddar, peas, celery, carrots, parsnips, colcannon mashed potatoes, and Guinness gravy. Voracious eaters are given an hour to finish the meal, with successful competitors earning a free meal, a spot on Mulligans' "Winner wall," and a $75 Mulligans gift card. On the other hand, those who fail will be forever shamed on the establishment's "Weenie Wall."
Not a fan of shepherd's pie? Mulligans Irish Pub offers another way to test your appetite with the Mulligans Paddy's Lament Challenge. The behemoth burger features 3 pounds of Black Angus beef topped with half a pound of cheese, a pound of corned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. A pound of French fries completes the feast. Ravenous diners who complete this meal in under an hour receive the burger for free and a $50.00 Mulligans gift card.