Here's How You Should Warm Up Apple Pie
Apple pie is a treat at any time of year. Whether paired with frosty ice cream, buttery sauce, or fluffy whipped cream, apple pies are best served warm. Fortunately, there are a few ways to reheat apple pie by the slice or as a whole without creating a soggy bottom or burnt crust. The first order of business is to skip the microwave. Nuking a slice of pie can warm it, but the risk of a mushy base is really high. The best way to heat a slice or a whole apple pie is to place it in a preheated oven on a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet. Let it warm through at around 350 degrees for 15-25 minutes.
You can test your pie for warmth by sticking a cake skewer into the center. If the bottom of the skewer is cold when it comes out, leave your pie in the oven for another 5 minutes. You can also reheat pie slices in your toaster oven, although it may reheat faster so be sure to check on it regularly.
Ways to reheat apple pie without an oven
There are other methods for warming up apple pie without an oven, but these are slightly more complicated. If you have a cast iron skillet or griddle, you can reheat pie slices on the stovetop. Make a foil tent to cover the pie or use the skillet lid and reheat for around 10 minutes. Again, you can use the skewer test to determine if the pie is warmed through. Let it sit for 5 minutes off the heat with the lid removed to release any steam. This will let excess moisture escape and encourage the base to crisp up again.
You can also use the air fryer to reheat apple pie. Simply place the pie on a plate inside the air fryer and reheat at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Check the pie every 5 minutes while reheating, as you may find that your air fryer gets up to temperature surprisingly quickly. You can also use any of these methods to warm up a frozen pie as well. Just increase your cooking time in the oven to 25-30 minutes, while keeping the heat the same.