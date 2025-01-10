Here's How You Should Warm Up Apple Pie

Apple pie is a treat at any time of year. Whether paired with frosty ice cream, buttery sauce, or fluffy whipped cream, apple pies are best served warm. Fortunately, there are a few ways to reheat apple pie by the slice or as a whole without creating a soggy bottom or burnt crust. The first order of business is to skip the microwave. Nuking a slice of pie can warm it, but the risk of a mushy base is really high. The best way to heat a slice or a whole apple pie is to place it in a preheated oven on a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet. Let it warm through at around 350 degrees for 15-25 minutes.

You can test your pie for warmth by sticking a cake skewer into the center. If the bottom of the skewer is cold when it comes out, leave your pie in the oven for another 5 minutes. You can also reheat pie slices in your toaster oven, although it may reheat faster so be sure to check on it regularly.