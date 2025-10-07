The Best Donut Shop In Every State

Donuts are big business in the U.S., generating nearly $10 billion in revenue in 2025. And there are over 14,000 donut shops in the country. Many of those are, of course, famous chains like Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme. A lot of the donut shops, however, are mom-and-pop businesses or, at most, local or regional brands with only a few locations. It is at these more niche donut shops where one finds exceptionally inventive donut creations that are raising the bar when it comes to this most American of baked or fried goods.

Donut shops across the country are experimenting with all kinds of new recipes and ingredients. Gone are the days when one had only a few options, such as a plain glazed donut or a chocolate Long John (considered by some to be the king of pastries). Now, we can find donuts with fresh fruits and nuts, refined creams, and artisan presentations to boot. Even chefs with backgrounds in high-end dining have gotten in on the donut action. Vegan and gluten-free donuts are increasingly common, as well.

But, if you're more of a classics fan, there's no reason to fret. Plenty of shops still make great classics, and even the more creatively-minded shops pay homage to them. When it comes to donuts, there's something for everyone at these great shops from coast to coast.