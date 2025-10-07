The Best Donut Shop In Every State
Donuts are big business in the U.S., generating nearly $10 billion in revenue in 2025. And there are over 14,000 donut shops in the country. Many of those are, of course, famous chains like Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme. A lot of the donut shops, however, are mom-and-pop businesses or, at most, local or regional brands with only a few locations. It is at these more niche donut shops where one finds exceptionally inventive donut creations that are raising the bar when it comes to this most American of baked or fried goods.
Donut shops across the country are experimenting with all kinds of new recipes and ingredients. Gone are the days when one had only a few options, such as a plain glazed donut or a chocolate Long John (considered by some to be the king of pastries). Now, we can find donuts with fresh fruits and nuts, refined creams, and artisan presentations to boot. Even chefs with backgrounds in high-end dining have gotten in on the donut action. Vegan and gluten-free donuts are increasingly common, as well.
But, if you're more of a classics fan, there's no reason to fret. Plenty of shops still make great classics, and even the more creatively-minded shops pay homage to them. When it comes to donuts, there's something for everyone at these great shops from coast to coast.
Alabama: City Donut
Ranked as one of the top 10 donut spots in the nation by USA Today, City Donut is a family-owned shop where everything is made on-site. Expect flavorings like chocolate, caramel, and cream cheese, and seasonal options like banana, orange, and blueberry. The filled donuts include common creams, such as lemon, but also great seasonal ones: Key Lime, peach, and coconut. Plenty of donuts are topped with candy and cookies, too.
(251) 981-3688
25751 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, AL 36561
Alaska: Dino's Donut
A top contender at a national donut competition, Dino's has a lot going on, including the Take & Make Kit with half a dozen donuts, frosting, and toppings. The raised donut menu features plenty of classics, but try the cake donuts for something creative. Here you'll find not only the traditional white cake, but options like banana, orange, and cherry cakes, as well as plenty of others, including the seasonal pumpkin.
(907) 562-3466
929 E 81st Avenue #101, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Donut Parlor
Donut Parlor, a top destination in the Phoenix Valley, sounds fancy, and that's what you're getting here. The menu includes maple bacon, blueberry pie, cookie crisp, and crème brûlée donuts, along with a bunch of cereal-inspired donuts: Captain Crunch, Cinnamon Toast, Fruit Loops, and Coco Pebbles. They also get high marks for classics, such as the strawberry glaze. Or try one of the fancy-filled donuts, including red velvet, peanut butter, and Bavarian cream.
(480) 570-1900
1245 West Elliot Road #103, Tempe, AZ 85284
Arkansas: Mark's Do-Nut Shop
Arkansas' best donut shop had the food editor of the Arkansas Times in a meditative state after just one bite. Come early in the morning when the donuts are still warm, but even if you arrive late, you're still in for a treat with soft creations, such as four different kinds of fruit-stuffed donuts. Or try the coconut flaked donut with a soft and crunchy mix.
(501) 753-2017
4015 Camp Robinson Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72118
California: JD Flannel
Randy's Donuts is an iconic landmark, but JD Flannel wins as one of the country's best donut shops. It was started by two childhood friends from Montana, who struck gold in California with innovative made-from-scratch creations like a vanilla cake donut with brown butter glaze and Maldon sea salt brittle. Other great donuts include the house-made boysenberry glaze and the vanilla bean glaze, both of which come with gluten-free options.
(949) 218-4483
31878 Del Obispo, Ste #122, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Colorado: Donut Haus
You gotta be good to team up with the Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos. This top-rated donut shop is an official local partner of the NFL team, and its donuts are available at the stadium. You have your pick of cake and raised donuts, or dense and airy donuts, respectively. Raised donuts are sometimes called yeast donuts. The former includes flavors like apple spice, coconut, and peanut, and the latter menu features maple and chocolate iced options.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Deviant Donuts
How about a mimosa donut for brunch? Deviant Donuts made us a fan with its orange cake donut topped with a champagne glaze and orange slice. Other artisan donuts include the London Fog brioche-style donut with Earl Grey vanilla mousse, vanilla glaze, and biscotti crumbles. Pumpkin chai, fruit tart, and Belgian are other great options, which have made Deviant famous for its creative creations.
(860) 415-5045
27 Coogan Blvd Building 6, Mystic, CT 06355
Delaware: Sleeping Bird Doughnuts
No one is sleeping on this donut shop, which is judged highly by both food critics and regular customers. The flavors here rotate biweekly, but look for innovative, tempting donut choices — both glazed and iced — like lemon raspberry pistachio, or the cookie buffer cheesecake donut. Both the maple tahini and the Vietnamese coffee with an espresso and sweetened condensed milk glaze and a brown sugar caramel drizzle woke us up.
4001 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
Florida: Five-O Donut
Helmed by an erstwhile fine-dining pastry chef, this donut shop has a disarming name and decor, but its donuts are not your run-of-the-mill kind (even if the first location opened near a police station). The menu has seasonal items, but regulars include the croissant-style donuts, glazed with vanilla bean. Other fancier donuts include the Nutella s'mores and the Butterfinger. We're also into the vegan cotton candy crunch donut.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Sublime Doughnuts
Called Michelin-worthy by the local press, these donuts are made by an award-winning chef and come as advertised, with sublime flavors like butter toffee, fresh strawberries and cream, sweet potato cake, and dulce de leche. And that's not even half of them. One creative donut is the orange dream star, which is actually shaped like the cosmic object.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Leonard's Bakery
This iconic shop has been serving donuts since 1952. The years have done nothing to diminish its status as a beloved donut destination. The Portuguese malasada is a no-hole donut, fried golden brown on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside, and coated in sugar (or cinnamon sugar, if you prefer). Try the original alongside one of the puffs filled with ingredients like guava and macadamia nut, and the special lychee.
(808) 737-5591
933 Kapahulu Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Guru Donuts
Dubbed both iconic and a local favorite, Guru specializes in gluten and dairy-free donuts, and moreover, is beloved for its potato donuts. One of the more popular donuts is the Hipsterberry, a vegan donut dipped in house-made blackberry, blueberry, and lavender glaze. Other great items include the sea salt and dark chocolate-glazed long donut and the Alice in Wonderland with vanilla glaze and birthday cake crumble.
(208) 571-7792
928 W Main, Ste #100, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken
Even if you're a donut skeptic, you'll be won over by Do-Rite thanks to its use of Valrhona chocolate generously glazed on top of a soft donut. Valrhona supplies the best chocolatiers in the world, and its use here makes for the best chocolate donut we've ever tried. And we're not alone: Customers rave about it. Other refined donuts include the blueberry crumb, pistachio chunks, and the Meyer lemon glaze.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Rise'n Roll
Started by an Amish couple selling baked goods on their front porch, this Best of Indiana-winner has been slowly taking over the state with its signature donuts, like the breakfast caramel-topped and cinnamon-sugar-dusted donut. Another decadent option is the peanut butter-filled donut topped with both peanut butter and marshmallow icing.
Multiple locations
Iowa: The Bakery Unlimited
This top-rated donut shop has been serving the goods since 1984. Saturday morning brings in the crowds for classics like the apple crisp and maple bacon Long John donuts. The fried cinnamon donut, which comes in more than one glazing option, definitely caught our eyes, along with the pudding-filled Long John. If you're watching your diet, there's a filling-free Long John.
facebook.com/p/The-Bakery-Unlimited-100039529459406
(515) 462-2261
119 N John Wayne Dr, Winterset, IA 50273
Kansas: Hana's Donuts
Mom knows best, so we're going with the Kansas City Mom Collective-pick Hana's Donuts, which is also popular among young social media influencers. Donuts here are made fresh daily, and the favorites include the blueberry cake and peanut butter and chocolate with chocolate sprinkles. Hana's is also known for its fritters, so try one of those, too.
(913) 362-0244
2131 South 34th St, Kansas City, KS 66106
Kentucky: Nord's Bakery
One of the best bakeries in the country specializes in donuts. We're talking about Louisville's Nord's Bakery. You're spoiled for choice with a long menu that includes more traditional donuts, like maple with chocolate drizzle, alongside more eccentric options like the Crunch, featuring vanilla icing, toasted coconut, cinnamon, and pecans. And there's even a French fry donut.
(502) 634-0931
2118 S Preston St, Louisville, KY 40217
Louisiana: Thee Heavenly Donut
Thee Heavenly Donuts definitely raises expectations just with its name. Fortunately, it meets, especially with its weekend gourmet donut options, such as the strawberry and lemon and the Oreo and cream. Weeklong options included a cinnamon twist, chocolate glaze, and sprinkles. These donuts have been described as so good that they melt in your mouth.
(225) 753-7711
17732 Highland Rd # C, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Maine: The Holy Donut
The celebrated Maine establishment revived an old school tradition when making its donuts: using potatoes. The donuts here are made with shredded Maine russets, and the result has been praised for its spongy and moist texture. A classic vanilla sprinkles is on the menu, alongside more novel options like the dark chocolate sea salt and a donut stuffed with bacon and cheddar.
Multiple locations
Maryland: Diablo Doughnuts
There's no list of the best donuts in Baltimore without Diablo Doughnuts. Some of its donut names are a bit risky — such as the Panty Dropper (which is topped with bacon) or Unicorn Farts (sprinkled with fruity cereal) – but the flavors are spot on. We like the Captain Chesapeake with a caramel glaze and Old Bay seasoning, and the Infringement, a classic raised donut covered with caramel and toasted coconut and finished with a dark chocolate drizzle.
diablodoughnuts.square.site/home-base
(410) 892-3251
7698 Belair Rd Suite 101, Nottingham, MD 21236
Massachusetts: Blackbird Doughnuts
The multi-time Best of Boston-winner has a fan in Adele, the British singing sensation. The soft, fluffy brioche-style donuts have very creative flavors, such as the seasonal cider glaze and pumpkin cake. The monthly specials are definitely worth keeping an eye on, but its regular donuts are solid, too. The everything bagel donut stuffed with whipped cream cheese is one of the more popular options.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Sweetwater's Donut Mill
How about a white cake donut coated in crushed peanuts, a New York cheesecake donut topped with strawberry icing, and a s'mores-style chocolate cake donut topped with marshmallow and graham cracker? These are just some of the great donuts at this top-rated joint. Another one we love is the seasonal apple cheesecake donut, absolutely stuffed with apple filling that pours out with each bite, topped with cinnamon crumb.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Bogart's Doughnut Co.
Ask Minnesotans about their favorite donut spot, and many will say Bogart's. This shop is famous for its brioche-dough donuts with slightly sweet brown butter glaze. A pro tip here is to add to the indulgence by ordering the brown butter soft serve as a dipping sauce. Highlights of its donut lineup include the Nutella-filled and the chocolate cake donut, flavored with dark cocoa powder and topped with a vanilla bean glaze.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: The Tatonut Donut Shop
The donuts at this Mississippi spot come in for high praise – like, best in the world praise. Made with potato flour, this shop sells wonderfully unique donuts that are cheerfully decorated. A customer favorite is the Persian, a glazed donut interwoven with a cinnamon roll. But we'd go for the decadent chocolate icing-dipped donut, which is further tossed in Oreo and chocolate chip cookie crumbs, and topped with cookies and cream buttercream and cookie chip pieces.
(228) 872-2076
1114 Government St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Missouri: Old Town Donuts
This donut champ bested 63 other donut shops to win a March Madness-style tournament of the best donut shops in the U.S. What's all the fuss about? Everything from Long Johns with caramel and bacon to an extraordinary variety of cake donuts, including peanut, blueberry, cinnamon, chocolate, sprinkle, vanilla, and plain. There's even an apple-filled donut and a glazed twist.
Multiple locations
Montana: Granny's Gourmet Donuts
Granny's Gourmet Donuts has a sense of humor, like when it announced a donut topped with broccoli as the donut of the day. Of course, Granny's was just playing on its wholesome name — its donuts are, fortunately, sweet. This top-rated spot offers fruity donuts, such as a Bismarck filled with cream and topped with apple compote. If you prefer your donuts sans fruit, there are plenty of other options, like the classic vanilla cake and sprinkles.
facebook.com/grannysgourmetdonuts
(406) 922-0022
3 Tai Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Square Donuts
An Omaha landmark and Best of Omaha winner, Square Donuts makes a bunch of specialty donuts (some of which are, despite the name, actually round). Expect strawberry squares that look fresh and vibrant, as well as fun flavors like bubblegum, peanut butter and jelly, and turtle fudge, along with classic powdered sugar and fruit-filled donuts, including apricot.
(402) 359-1555
15825 W Maple Rd Ste 104, Omaha, NE 68116
Nevada: Pinkbox Doughnuts
A donut shop that's repeatedly won gold in the donut section of the Best of Las Vegas builds up anticipation. Prepare to be blown away by grandeur only Vegas can provide. The donuts here are elaborately dressed up as everything from snowmen to pumpkin pie. The creativity is really off the charts, as seen in the hot dog-shaped donuts, a trendy Pop-Tart-style donut, and donuts that look like they were inspired by a Vegas showgirl.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Brothers Donuts
New Hampshirites have described this as the best donut shop known to humankind. That sounds like hyperbole, but its donut display would certainly tempt any mortal with flavors like coffee cake, Biscoff, chocolate whoopie pie, banana split, and cookies and cream. There are also plenty of powdered and glazed donut holes to choose from, plus those with a textural edge, like the Strawberry Crunch.
(603) 934-6678
426 Central St, Franklin, NH 03235
New Jersey: Fractured Prune Donuts
Despite the name, this Best of Jersey Shore winner won't have you injuring yourself. Your taste buds, however, might be flexed. The donuts are served hot, and you can choose from several glazes, toppings, sugars, and fillings, or pick one of the house varieties. We like the Blueberry Hill — a blueberry glaze with powdered sugar — which kind of looks like clouds over an ocean, appropriately enough for this seaside spot.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Whoo's Donuts
This frequently praised donut shop makes both classics and what it considers modern classics, such as the best-selling and iconic blue corn blueberry lavender donut. Other elevated donuts include the lemon pistachio, orange cardamom cream, and white chocolate lemon ganache, while seasonal donuts include flavors as varied as rosemary almond, strawberry rhubarb, and pear ginger fritter.
(505) 629-1678
851 Cerrillos Rd B, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Fan-Fan Doughnuts
Fan-Fan Doughnuts is a James Beard-nominated bakery that draws flavor inspiration from around the world. Yeasted donuts are made in small batches, and you should expect regular flavor rotations. Staple options include guava and cheese, mango lassi, and churros and chocolate. These donuts are not just delicious, but also beautiful to look at — especially the Iranian Love donut, topped with lemon cream cheese frosting, pistachio, and rose petals. These are definitely not your average grocery store donuts.
(347) 533-7544
448 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
North Carolina: Hole Doughnuts
At first glance, these donuts look less like donuts and more like artisan breads with holes, akin to a small Jerusalem bagel. All of this to say, they look really good. This widely-celebrated spot makes delicious donuts with fresh flavors like mango, lemon poppyseed, and pickle lemonade. New flavors drop all the time here, so be sure to follow Hole Doughnut's Instagram for some of the most delectable donuts you'll ever find.
(828) 774-5667
168 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806
North Dakota: Sandy's Donuts & Coffee Shop
This fan-favorite donut shop has so many gourmet and Bismark donuts that it's hard to know where to look. For instance, there are several kinds of fried cinnamon donuts, including peanut butter fried cinnamon and maple fried cinnamon. Meanwhile, one of the many cake donuts worth trying is the unique French Toast Old Fashioned. Gourmet options also include a lavender, mochi, and lemon combination, and an espresso-flavored Bismark. Everyone here will find their perfect match.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Donald's Donuts
Ranked by USA Today's expert panel and readers as the best donut shop in the nation, Donald's Donuts has been baking and frying donuts since 1960. There are over 40 varieties to choose from, but the apple fritters in particular come highly recommended. Other great classics include the maple frosted cake donut and the chocolate frosted twist.
(740) 453-4749
2622 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701
Oklahoma: Missy's Donuts, Bakery & Deli
Missy's does much more than just donuts, but the word among locals is that its donuts are the best around. These donuts — such as the maple Long John, which boasts a more authentic maple flavor than you'd expect – have been praised for their freshness. You can also find donut twists and filled Long Johns on the menu. Missy's keeps it classic, but these are some of the freshest-looking donuts we've seen.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Voodoo Doughnut
Voodoo Doughnut has been credited with putting Portland on the donut map with its unique and ambitious creations. One of its most iconic sweet treats is the Oh Captain, My Captain, which takes a regular ring donut and drenches it in vanilla frosting and Cap'n Crunch cereal. We got sentimental about The Homer, a frosted, sprinkle-covered tribute to the world's most famous donut lover.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Dottie's Donuts
The lines at Dottie's Donuts have been compared to those for new iPhone drops, but this place is worth the wait for its famous vegan donuts. The cherry vanilla donut has us drooling, stuffed with a cheesecake blend featuring cherries and vanilla, and topped with a cookie butter glaze. Another special one is the pumpkin spice cheesecake-stuffed donut with a cold brew caramel glaze and a dusting of cocoa. The menu rotates so there's always something new.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: PVDonuts
PVDonuts is both the best and arguably the most famous donut shop in the state. The menu rotates monthly, so you're always bound to find something you like. While some may call it too decadent with its cake-like creations, we think donuts are all about being a decadent treat. Keep an eye out for its cannoli-style donuts, white chocolate pretzel crunch, the flourless triple chocolate, and the honey sea salt cruller.
158 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Chickenbutt Donuts
Chickenbutt Donut's name suggests a playful attitude, and that's what you'll find every time you pick up a box of colorful donuts. Customers rate this place highly and love the personalization option, which offers endless possibilities. Some of the donuts we love include the BB Dubba CC (a vanilla donut topped with blueberry icing and white chocolate chunks), the Strawberry Squared (another vanilla donut, this time topped with strawberry icing and filling), and The Elvis (a vanilla donut topped with banana cream, bacon, and a Reese's peanut butter drizzle).
(803) 862-0048
2130B Dutch Fork Rd, Chapin, SC 29036
South Dakota: Ellis Donuts (Zebra King Donuts)
Ellis Donuts (also known as Zebra King Donuts) is famous for its Zebra Donut (get there early to try one, because when they're gone, they're gone). These are made with marbled chocolate and vanilla dough, glazed, and dipped in chocolate. Critics and customers have hailed the donut as one of the best they've ever had, period. Beyond the Zebra Donut, all the offerings at Zebra King Donuts are balanced in doughiness and fluffiness for a delicious treat.
(605) 563-2531
516 Broadway St, Centerville, SD 57014, USA
Tennessee: Gibson's Donuts
Gibson's Donuts has social media ablaze, which is quite remarkable for a shop that has been in business since 1967. With donuts like incredible maple bacon (which is also available in a red velvet variety), we think the hype is well-deserved. Expect unique seasonal varieties all year round. Gibson's Christmas donuts, for example, deserve a spot at the center of every holiday dessert table with peppermint bark and Grinch-decorated options.
(901) 682-8200
760 Mt Moriah Rd, Memphis, TN 38117
Texas: Round Rock Donuts
Round Rock Donuts has served legendary glazed donuts with a golden hue since 1926. These signature donuts are served warm all day alongside strawberry, chocolate, and maple iced donuts. Cake donuts come in a variety of flavors, such as spice and blueberry. If you think you can finish it, order the jumbo Texas-sized donut, which you can get glazed or chocolate, or half and half.
Multiple locations
Utah: The Other Side Donuts
Looking at the donuts here, we felt overwhelmed in the best way. There's simply so much sweet goodness, from the popular maple honey Long John with crispy bacon and the sweet and spicy strawberry habanero to the crème brûlée with a torched sugar glaze, the pink lemonade donut with a lemon curd stuffing, and the Dutch caramel apple. As an added bonus, its three locations also have a strong social mission, providing support for the homeless with every donut sold.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Madeleine's Bakery
We've heard that we'll never look at donuts the same way once we've tried those from Madeleine's Bakery. The Vermont spot's donuts are fresh, and the selection is wide. It's especially famous for its filled donuts and apple fritters, so be sure to try at least one of those, such as a maple or vanilla cream donut. A not-too-sweet option is the buttermilk cake donut.
(802) 891-6954
5 Southerberry Dr, Milton, VT 05468
Virginia: Yoder's Dutch Delights
Yoder's Donuts started as a food truck in Northern Virginia inspired by Amish tradition. Today, its menu offers classics like a vanilla glaze on an airy dough, plus a blueberry donut topped with a blueberry glaze. Specialty donuts rotate weekly, but other options may include honey-dipped, apple cinnamon, and raspberry-filled. The shop even offers donut ice cream sandwiches.
(540) 618-5174
9145 Manassas Dr, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Washington: Raised Doughnuts
Raised Doughnuts has been praised for its originality, with a wide array of monthly and weekend specials. For those who prefer something with a more savory edge, the everything bagel-style donuts are unglazed with whipped cream cheese and a dusting of bagel seasoning. Meanwhile, its fried donut holes are dusted with raspberry pieces, and the mochi sugar donut is made with rice flour, so it's gluten-free.
(206) 420-4077
2301 E Union St Suite L, Seattle, WA 98122
West Virginia: Spring Hill Pastry Shop
Spring Hill Pastry Shop has been in business for over 70 years, but it isn't exactly resting on its laurels. The bakery continues to impress, judging by its nomination in the donut category of WV Living's Best of West Virginia in 2024. The donuts here are both traditional and top-notch, so you have your options of glazed, chocolate iced, cinnamon and sugar, and a bunch of filled donuts. Its standout is the Hot Dog — a long, sliced donut, stuffed with cream and topped with powdered sugar.
(304) 768-7397
600 Chestnut St, Charleston, WV 25309
Wisconsin: Manderfield's Home Bakery
Manderfield's has racked up plenty of accolades for its donuts, and it's not hard to see why. Its lineup includes raised donuts filled with the likes of custard and raspberry, glazed ring donuts, and a triple chocolate cream-filled one, too. Try one of their donut holes – its tasty, doughy, bite-sized treats — with options ranging from chocolate glazed to cinnamon sugar.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: The Galaxy Donut Shop on Central
Galaxy Donut has garnered numerous positive reviews that nearly rival its number of colorful glazes. Alright, maybe that's an exaggeration, but they really do have an impressive spectrum of colorful donuts, topped with nuts, sprinkles, coconut flakes, and more. Donut holes, Long Johns, fritters, and raised donuts are all available. The maple-frosted Long John with crispy bacon bits looks particularly delectable.
the-galaxy-donut-shop-on-central.foodjoyy.com
(307) 426-4013
416 Central Ave #1306, Cheyenne, WY 82007
Methodology
Picking the best donut in every state involved looking at several variables. First, we consulted reviews from local press and food critics alike to see what they were saying about the best donuts in their state.
Secondly, we considered notable distinctions — for example, James Beard nominations or awards. We also looked at customer reviews on online platforms, such as Yelp and Google. Another important consideration was the variety and creativity displayed by a bakery's donut menu. For instance, its flavors (both of the base and toppings) and cooking approach. We leaned more toward donut places providing unique or elevated takes on classic donuts.
Of course, there is no definitive "best" in any state since it is a matter of subjective judgment. But we sought to find the donut spot in each place that was second-to-none, an establishment where the donuts would be memorable and customers consistently left satisfied with their sweet treat.