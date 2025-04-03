Krispy Kreme's Fruity Pebbles Milk Glazed Doughnut Review: A Sweet Breakfast Fusion That Works

When one thinks of ways to sweeten one's morning at breakfast, there are so many routes to go, from pastries, to syrupy-covered pancakes and waffles, sugary bowls of cereal, and hole-y rolling donuts. For some, a trip to Krispy Kreme is a perfect way to start the day. For others, perhaps pouring a bowl full of the Flintstones approved Fruity Pebbles is just the ticket to get one's motor running. Well, in 2025, the Venn diagram of doughnut lovers and Fruity Pebbles flavor fans are intersecting for quite the morning mash-up. Inspired by the taste that the cereal leaves behind in the leftover milk, Post Cereal is letting Krispy Kreme borrow it for perhaps a once in a lifetime collaboration — Krispy Kreme x Fruity Pebbles: Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts.

This isn't the first time Krispy Kreme has had its doughnuts bowled over by cereal. The chain has done this both in 2019 with Kellogg's Coco Pops, Unicorn Froot Loops, and Special K, and in 2022 with a glazed milk version of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. While I haven't had all the cereal-killer collabs Krispy Kreme has created round the world, I opened my mind and mouth wide to see what to make of the new Fruity Pebble one. Is it a rock star, or deserving or zero stars? There's only one way to find out...