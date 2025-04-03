Krispy Kreme's Fruity Pebbles Milk Glazed Doughnut Review: A Sweet Breakfast Fusion That Works
When one thinks of ways to sweeten one's morning at breakfast, there are so many routes to go, from pastries, to syrupy-covered pancakes and waffles, sugary bowls of cereal, and hole-y rolling donuts. For some, a trip to Krispy Kreme is a perfect way to start the day. For others, perhaps pouring a bowl full of the Flintstones approved Fruity Pebbles is just the ticket to get one's motor running. Well, in 2025, the Venn diagram of doughnut lovers and Fruity Pebbles flavor fans are intersecting for quite the morning mash-up. Inspired by the taste that the cereal leaves behind in the leftover milk, Post Cereal is letting Krispy Kreme borrow it for perhaps a once in a lifetime collaboration — Krispy Kreme x Fruity Pebbles: Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts.
This isn't the first time Krispy Kreme has had its doughnuts bowled over by cereal. The chain has done this both in 2019 with Kellogg's Coco Pops, Unicorn Froot Loops, and Special K, and in 2022 with a glazed milk version of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. While I haven't had all the cereal-killer collabs Krispy Kreme has created round the world, I opened my mind and mouth wide to see what to make of the new Fruity Pebble one. Is it a rock star, or deserving or zero stars? There's only one way to find out...
What is Krispy Kreme's Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut
In a first ever collaboration between the two companies, the cereal makers of Post are lending the flavor talents of its iconic Fruity Pebbles, to create a new limited time coating for Krispy Kreme's signature Original Glazed Doughnut. While many of Krispy Kreme's collaborations or specialty doughnuts include multiple flavors and usually remain on stores for several weeks, this is limited to just the one flavor — Krispy Kreme x Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut — and it comes in with a super short window of availability — four days only. The company describes it as "milky post-cereal goodness in a don't-you-dare-miss-it doughnut."
In a statement, Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer, said, "You might say that we've reached a new glaze innovation 'bedrock' with Krispy Kreme x Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts." He added, "Every bite of this new, melt-in-your-mouth twist on our Original Glazed will have you thinking you just put down the cereal spoon. So, don't miss out, these doughnuts are here for only four days."
How to buy Krispy Kreme's Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut
Starting April 3, 2025, the Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut will be available at participating nationwide locations of Krispy Kreme. It will be available daily, only through Sunday, April 6.
This limited time doughnut can be purchased anytime Krispy Kreme is open for business, while supplies last. You can check availability of Krispy Kreme's doughnut flavors through its app or website, where one can also place advance orders for pick-up or delivery where available. In store, the doughnuts can be purchased at the counter, through a kiosk, or at the drive-thru at some locations.
The Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut can be purchased à la carte, as a 3-pack, a specialty dozen, and for those with larger needs, catering options exist. At my local Manhattan Krispy Kreme, a single one of these doughnuts ran $2.49, a trio for $8.19, and a dozen for $22.19. Krispy Kreme is also running a special promotion during its brief run where customers get a dozen of the Fruity Pebbles doughnuts for $5 if they purchase any other dozen at the regular price, with the code "PEBBLES."
Krispy Kreme's Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut nutritional information
Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut is made up of an enriched wheat flour doughnut, water, palm oil, soybean oil, sugar , and contains 2% or less of yeast, hydrogenated soybean oil, soy flour, leavening, mono- and diglycerides, salt, wheat gluten, soy lecithin, dried milk powder, cellulose gum, maltodextrin, ascorbic acid, calcium propionate to maintain freshness, sorbitan monostearate, tocopherols, oat fiber, dried egg yolks, enzymes. It's glaze is made of sugar, water, nonfat milk, lactose, corn starch, natural and artificial flavors, palm oil, food coloring, agar, guar gum, locust bean gum. The topping consists of rice, sugar, canola and/or soybean oil, salt, natural and artificial flavor, red 40, yellow 5, yellow 6, blue 1, colored with turmeric oleoresin, BHT. It is fortified with the following vitamins and minerals: sodium ascorbate and ascorbic acid, niacinamide, reduced iron, zinc oxide, vitamin A palmitate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, vitamin D3, and vitamin B12. It contains the allergens eggs, milk, soy, and wheat.
A single serving doughnut is good for 220 calories, 100 calories from fat, 11 grams of total fat, 5 grams of saturated fat, 100 milligrams of sodium, 27 grams of carbohydrates, less than 1 gram of dietary fiber, 15 grams of sugars, and 3 grams of protein.
Taste test: Krispy Kreme's Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut
As I approached the Krispy Kreme display case of doughnuts, I saw a video board promoting the new Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut above. The doughnuts in the image had a soft pink color, and when I brought my eyes to the level of the actual doughnut display case, in the light, the glaze, in actuality, appeared with more of a muted, pale white hue. When I made a closer inspection of these doughnuts, the white was freckled with tiny rainbow pecks of what I assume were actual pieces of Fruity Pebble cereal.
I became more acquainted with my trio of Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts when I brought them home. They were super light to hold, and their surface had a sandpaper-like glaze texture. I leaned in for a whiff and it had a welcoming aroma. It smelled like an artificial fruit flavored cereal, with a lemony scent leading the way, which to me checked a needed box.
The same artificial fruity flavor that was embedded in its smell also came through again when it hit my tongue. It's a sharp sweetness that almost came off as if it was a sugary candy like SweeTARTS. I took a knife and carved off a small slither of the glaze. The flavoring was even stronger than I imagined. On its own, it may have been a little too saccharine, but when eating in conjunction with Krispy Kreme's solid standard and soft Original Glazed Doughnut, it had a more balanced, and palpable taste. While cereal milk was the aim of this flavor, to me, I never got that creamy sense from this doughnut, outside of its exterior look.
Krispy Kreme's Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut — rock star or zero stars?
Since I didn't catch on to the "cereal milk" aspect of Krispy Kreme's Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut, I took matters into my own hand by dunking it in a glass of milk. It not only achieved the desired taste, but also amped up that truly fruity flavoring. I nonetheless walked away from my dining experience knowing that this was still a special doughnut, which, with apologies to Skittles, tasted like a rainbow.
Fans of Fruity Pebbles will definitely want to rock out with these new doughnuts, and for those who are regular Krispy Kreme customers, it's certainly a unique flavor worth taking a chance on during its brief run in stores. Its fruity artifice will not be embraced by all, and if the idea of sugar cereals doesn't bowl you over to begin with, then probably best to hold out for a less fussy future collaboration with Post, like with its Raisin Bran cereal.
What times these are that we live in, especially this weekend at Krispy Kreme. Beyond choosing from the usual suspect doughnuts, you also currently have the option for this fun new Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut, and can still totally get choco-LIT up with its Chocomania collection collaboration with Hershey's. Perhaps next year, Krispy Kreme can combine the two ideas and do Chocomania with flakes of Cocoa Pebbles in tow?
Methodology
On the very first day of release, I headed over to my local Manhattan Krispy Kreme to purchase a 3-pack of the new Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed doughnut. Since the doughnut was purchased at room temperature, I brought it back to my home to complete the taste test.
The ultimate criteria for this chew & review was flavor, appearance, aroma, Fruity Pebble-ness, cereal milkiness, uniqueness, overall lovability, and the likelihood I would want to order another one on another day. The short answer is ... why not, although the clock is already ticking too quickly!