The Greek Island That's An Underrated Foodie Destination

Apart from everything else the Greeks have given the world – democracy, the Olympics, Yorgos Lanthimos, etc. – they have contributed a great deal to cuisine. Fresh, crumbly feta cheese sprinkled over a salad; grilled lamb wrapped neatly in pita bread; bowls of tart, creamy tzatziki, perfect for dipping vegetables or gyros. As far as Mediterranean cuisine goes, Italy and Spain get the most attention, but Greece is certainly not to be slept on.

Should you ever find yourself in Greece, there is one island in particular that's earned some renown as a foodie destination. Those who read books on Greek mythology as a child will know Crete as the home of the Minotaur, a man with the head of a bull imprisoned in the center of an enormous labyrinth. But today, the island boasts such a wide range of regional delights that the Minotaur might have found his stay more bearable. Who needs to eat young women sacrificed to the labyrinth when you could have a nice Dakos salad?