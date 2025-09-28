How Much Your Branzino Fish Should Weigh To Feed 2 People

Branzino has been one of the trendiest fish in the last few years. A whole branzino is just the thing to impress any dinner guests, and you needn't be afraid to grill it, since it's firm enough not to fall apart on the grill grates as more delicate fish might do. Should you be dining à deux, however, will a whole fish be too much? Not enough? Just right? Well, some of that will depend on whether you're dining partner is Goldilocks or Papa Bear. To get some general guidance for average appetites, The Takeout spoke with Hidekazu Kato, a chef who works at the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono in Hokkaido, Japan.

According to Kato, "If cooking the entire fish, 400 grams to 500 grams is necessary for one person." That means you'll need to double that for two, and if you're not fluent in metric, this works out to about two pounds of fish for two people. If the branzino is cut into steaks, however, you won't need nearly as much. "For a steak, you would need 300 grams to 400 grams for two servings," says Kato, which comes out to about ¾ pound.