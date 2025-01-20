5 Whole Fish You Can Serve To Impress Your Friends

The idea of cooking a whole fish can be kind of daunting — the size, the smell, the guts, the eyes! How can you eat something that stares right back at you? And yet, people do it all the time, since purchasing an entire fish can be more budget-friendly than one that's already been processed. Not to mention, if you or someone you know likes to fish, you may be able to obtain such a fish for free. (This isn't counting the cost of the license and equipment, since these all get written off under the heading of "hobby.")

Yet another reason to opt for cooking a whole fish over one that's been neatly sliced into unrecognizable fillets is that its appearance is undeniably impressive (in case you do a lot of entertaining or enjoy photographing your food for social media). Even more motivating, however, may be the fact that eating the fish nose to tail, as it were, demonstrates your commitment to reducing food waste. Finally, there's the fact that some of the lesser-known fish parts such as the cheeks and collar are among the tastiest cuts. In fact, adventurous foodies even swear that the eyes are darn good eating. (If you're not brave enough to test this out, any neighborhood cats would be more than pleased to take them off your hands.)