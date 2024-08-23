How To Make Your Next Meal Very Demure, Very Mindful

Boss babes, ladies who lunch, we understand the assignment social media has bestowed upon us: It's time to be very demure, very mindful in all that we do. TikToker Jools Lebron rocked professional womens' worlds with her post advising them to dress and do their makeup "very demure, very mindful" for full respectability at the office. This workweek advice went viral, and now influencers everywhere are giving tips for how to be very demure, very mindful with their hair, their housework, and even their reading habits. Jools Lebron has even released follow-up videos that address how to eat in a demure, mindful way.

The Takeout respects that only you can decide for yourself what it means to be very demure. That said, this food writer posits that we can all benefit from a very demure, very mindful approach to cooking and dining.

Choose meals that are hearty and visually stunning but are not messy or awkward to consume. Meals that project a gentle aura, but command attention with each delicate bite. Be mindful of how your hunger can affect those around you, as it's not very demure to yell in the throes of being hangry. Be resourceful in your kitchen; a humble packet of ramen can transform into a restaurant-quality soup with a few adjustments. And crucially, be mindful of what you put into your demure body. Booze is out, non-alcoholic cocktails are in. Salads rule, but again, only with an impeccable presentation that delivers actual protein and vegetables.

