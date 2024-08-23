How To Make Your Next Meal Very Demure, Very Mindful
Boss babes, ladies who lunch, we understand the assignment social media has bestowed upon us: It's time to be very demure, very mindful in all that we do. TikToker Jools Lebron rocked professional womens' worlds with her post advising them to dress and do their makeup "very demure, very mindful" for full respectability at the office. This workweek advice went viral, and now influencers everywhere are giving tips for how to be very demure, very mindful with their hair, their housework, and even their reading habits. Jools Lebron has even released follow-up videos that address how to eat in a demure, mindful way.
@joolieannie
The Takeout respects that only you can decide for yourself what it means to be very demure. That said, this food writer posits that we can all benefit from a very demure, very mindful approach to cooking and dining.
Choose meals that are hearty and visually stunning but are not messy or awkward to consume. Meals that project a gentle aura, but command attention with each delicate bite. Be mindful of how your hunger can affect those around you, as it's not very demure to yell in the throes of being hangry. Be resourceful in your kitchen; a humble packet of ramen can transform into a restaurant-quality soup with a few adjustments. And crucially, be mindful of what you put into your demure body. Booze is out, non-alcoholic cocktails are in. Salads rule, but again, only with an impeccable presentation that delivers actual protein and vegetables.
Very demure, very mindful restaurant dining
These days, brunch is the worst. Once led by tasteful mimosas and beautiful avocado toasts, its weekend sanctity is weighed down by endless pancake stacks and bloody marys garnished with cheeseburgers. You should embrace afternoon tea as the choice for our demure times. It's got everything: flaky scones, delicate oolong tea, and tiny sandwiches you can nibble without smearing your lip gloss. Keep your pinky out as you demurely lift your dainty teacup.
Afternoon tea is demure, but filling. Be mindful of co-workers by not returning to the office with your stomach loudly grumbling (as someone who once apologized to a colleague for what I said when I was hangry, trust me on this. Sorry, Ryan). The classic demure workday lunch is a salad. But no sad Tupperware containing iceberg lettuce and dried-out chicken prepped four days ago, please. You must put your faith in the salad artists at your local fast-casual chain. Whether you have a Sweetgreen or Chopt near you, it's very mindful to let an expert craft the perfect ratio of protein to vinaigrette for your health.
In general, small bites are very demure, and great for not creasing your laugh lines after mindfully applying foundation. But charcuterie boards? Too big, too excessive. The true demure move is to go out for tapas. Eating small plates without getting fig jam under your manicured nails? Perfection. Wash it down with a non-alcoholic craft cocktail, as staying sober guarantees you stay demure during your night out.
Very demure, very mindful home cooking
We get it. It's the peak of summer, and logic dictates that it's time to fire up the barbecue grill. But messy red sauces, butterflied hot dogs spilling over with toppings, ribs you must tear apart for a single bite? This is neither demure nor mindful. Turn your next summer party into a Mediterranean feast. Start with a platter of olives and Marcona almonds, and make the main course a grilled whole branzino served with delicate lemon garnishes and a tasteful Greek side salad. A whole fish quietly commands attention while you regard its grilled truth. Very mindful indeed.
Being demure also means acting that way even when nobody's watching. Girl dinner is a home dining trap; cold takeout truffle fries and a bottle of chardonnay don't scream mindfulness. Instead, up your solo dining game by elevating your pantry staples. Knowing how to transform instant ramen noodles into egg drop soup? Very industrious, very demure. You don't need to break your grocery budget to eat mindfully at home.
So remember, being demure means being mindful, but it's more than just a state of mind. Bring the resourceful spirit we've highlighted above into your kitchen or along with you on your next dinner date. Knowing how to eat well never goes out of style.