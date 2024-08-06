Turn Egg Drop Soup Into A Meal With This Pantry Ingredient

Egg drop soup is the ultimate comfort food. The blend of savory broth and soft swirling egg ribbons is incredibly nourishing and tasty, and so easy to slurp down. Still, it's not quite hearty enough to make a meal on its own — at home I usually serve it with a side of crackers or egg rolls. But sometimes, you just want a complete meal in a bowl. Luckily, there is a super simple and genius way to make your egg drop soup into a meal, and it involves an ingredient you probably already have in your pantry: instant ramen.

Adding instant ramen (or ramyeon) to egg drop soup is easy — prepare your favorite egg drop soup recipe like you normally would, and after pouring in the egg, reduce the heat and add your preferred brand of instant ramen noodles. Then, let the mixture simmer for a few minutes until the eggs and noodles are cooked to your liking. Finally, pour it into a bowl and add whatever toppings you like (I'm partial to sesame oil, hot sauce, and scallions). The addition of the springy ramen noodles adds just enough heartiness to turn the egg drop soup into a light yet nourishing meal.