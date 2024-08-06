Turn Egg Drop Soup Into A Meal With This Pantry Ingredient
Egg drop soup is the ultimate comfort food. The blend of savory broth and soft swirling egg ribbons is incredibly nourishing and tasty, and so easy to slurp down. Still, it's not quite hearty enough to make a meal on its own — at home I usually serve it with a side of crackers or egg rolls. But sometimes, you just want a complete meal in a bowl. Luckily, there is a super simple and genius way to make your egg drop soup into a meal, and it involves an ingredient you probably already have in your pantry: instant ramen.
Adding instant ramen (or ramyeon) to egg drop soup is easy — prepare your favorite egg drop soup recipe like you normally would, and after pouring in the egg, reduce the heat and add your preferred brand of instant ramen noodles. Then, let the mixture simmer for a few minutes until the eggs and noodles are cooked to your liking. Finally, pour it into a bowl and add whatever toppings you like (I'm partial to sesame oil, hot sauce, and scallions). The addition of the springy ramen noodles adds just enough heartiness to turn the egg drop soup into a light yet nourishing meal.
The history of egg drop soup
At its most basic level, egg drop soup is a hot broth with raw egg poured in so that it cooks in the simmering liquid. The exact origins of egg drop soup in Chinese cuisine are unclear, but it's been around for thousands of years. Its Chinese name directly translates to egg flower soup, a reference to the flowery ribbons of egg suspended in the broth. The more popular American name, egg drop soup, refers to how the raw whisked egg is dropped into the soup while cooking it.
Beyond Chinese cuisine, there are many international soups involving raw eggs dropped into hot liquid. In Italy, stracciatella alla romana is made in quite a similar manner to egg drop soup, but with the addition of Parmigiano-Reggiano. The French whisk egg whites into a thick, garlicky soup called tourin. In Greece, avgolemono is a popular chicken-and-rice soup thickened with lemon juice and egg yolks.
Other egg drop soup additions
Although egg drop soup is a takeout staple in the United States, it's also super easy to make at home. The best part of making egg drop soup yourself is that you can get creative and customize it to your liking.
In addition to instant ramen noodles, there are tons of fun ways to liven up an egg drop soup. Vegetables like spinach, cabbage, tomatoes, corn, and carrots add lovely color and texture. For a little extra protein, you can add tofu, chicken, or pork. To boost the flavor, you could throw in some balsamic vinegar and red pepper flakes for a sort of hot and sour soup variation, or a scoop of your favorite chili crisps for a spicy crunch.
In addition to sesame oil, scallions, and hot sauce, I love adding lots of garlic to my soup because I am a garlic lover. And now, of course, I'll also be adding instant ramen noodles to my egg drop soup for a complete (and completely slurpable) meal.