It may surprise you to learn that cheese does not naturally come in the color orange. Surely, the makers of certain kinds of cheddar cheese and most brands of cheese puff snacks wouldn't lie to us, right? But it's true: in its natural state, most cheese is white or yellow, not that brilliant shade of orange. The color comes from a food additive, usually a substance called annatto. But when, exactly, did the practice start? Well, it first began several hundred years ago in England, and depending on who you ask, it was either a way to compensate for changing seasons or an act of bold-faced fraud.

You see, the cows of such common cattle-raising areas of England as Jersey and Guernsey would frequently graze on grass that was rich in beta carotene, giving their milk a distinctive yellow-orange color. But the trouble with that was that the coloring was only really pronounced in the warm months, as that was when cows grazed most often; in the winter, cows stayed in their barns and ate feed, resulting in white milk — and by extension, white cheese. So to keep things consistent at every time of year, cheesemakers took to adding coloring agents so that their cheese was nice and sunny, even when the weather wasn't.