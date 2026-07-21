This Fan-Favorite Cheese Is Back At Trader Joe's And Customers Are Running To Buy It: 'Stock Up Now'
An easygoing yet infinitely snackable cheese is returning to Trader Joe's shelves and it hails from an island off the coast of Scotland. Trader Joe's Orkney White Cheddar was recently highlighted on the grocer's Instagram, where it was described as having a "mellow and full-flavored taste." Part of what makes it unique is its production process, which includes a dry stir technique, indicating that some manual labor is involved during its early stages. The resulting cheese is savory, a bit crumbly, and all-purpose — Trader Joe's says it's just as at home on a charcuterie board as it is in a grilled cheese sandwich.
The Orkney White Cheddar sells for $4.99, making it an affordable option. Trader Joe's fan account traderjoeslist says the Orkney White Cheddar is unexpectedly creamy and not too sharp, which is why it's so appealing. Because this is a seasonal item you'll probably want to pick it up sooner rather than later because you never know how quickly these things sell out (though I doubt this cheese is anywhere near as popular as the Trader Joe's tote bags).
One of Trader Joe's most popular cheeses is another cheddar variety
If you're a fan of cheddar cheese you've probably heard of Trader Joe's popular Unexpected Cheddar by now. In the off-chance you haven't, Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar is a fun one: It starts off tasting like a matured cheddar, but the more you get into it, the more it gives off parmesan notes. It gets sharp, nutty, and strong, with a few of those coveted crunchy cheese crystals you look for in an aged cheese. If you can't get your hands on the Orkney White Cheddar, there's always the Unexpected Cheddar, though it does sound like the limited-time Scottish cheese leans more creamy than sharp. (The Unexpected Cheddar also makes a great backdrop in our favorite Trader Joe's packaged soup.)
Right now Trader Joe's also has a new package of ready-to-use bacon bits, so if you end up getting the Orkney and are looking for some ideas, a bacon and cheddar grilled cheese sandwich would be a good bet, or you can incorporate those two ingredients into a quick omelet or scramble. No matter what you do with it, if you're a fan of cheddar Trader Joe's has got you cheesed up.