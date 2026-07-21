This Fan-Favorite Cheese Is Back At Trader Joe's And Customers Are Running To Buy It: 'Stock Up Now'

An easygoing yet infinitely snackable cheese is returning to Trader Joe's shelves and it hails from an island off the coast of Scotland. Trader Joe's Orkney White Cheddar was recently highlighted on the grocer's Instagram, where it was described as having a "mellow and full-flavored taste." Part of what makes it unique is its production process, which includes a dry stir technique, indicating that some manual labor is involved during its early stages. The resulting cheese is savory, a bit crumbly, and all-purpose — Trader Joe's says it's just as at home on a charcuterie board as it is in a grilled cheese sandwich.

The Orkney White Cheddar sells for $4.99, making it an affordable option. Trader Joe's fan account traderjoeslist says the Orkney White Cheddar is unexpectedly creamy and not too sharp, which is why it's so appealing. Because this is a seasonal item you'll probably want to pick it up sooner rather than later because you never know how quickly these things sell out (though I doubt this cheese is anywhere near as popular as the Trader Joe's tote bags).