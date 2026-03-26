Trader Joe's Best Soup Is A Creamy And Comforting Classic

Is your favorite soup to slurp a classic chicken noodle, tangy tomato, or comforting lentil? Trader Joe's has you covered with more than two dozen canned, jarred, frozen, and refrigerated options. But in our ranking of 14 Trader Joe's soups, the clear winner features a beloved TJ's Hall of Fame item: the Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

The first four ingredients are milk, water, broccoli, and Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, in that order; so you know this soup is bringing those classic flavors without a whole lot of extra stuff. It's also made with heavy cream, carrots, and onions and is flavored with soy sauce, garlic, Dijon mustard, and white pepper. Of course, the Unexpected Cheddar does a lot of the heavy lifting on the flavor front; it tastes like a combination of tangy sharp cheddar and nutty parmesan.

Our taste tester loved the thick, creamy, chowder-like texture and the ample amount of tender (but not mushy) broccoli. Folks on Reddit say that it's even better than the broccoli cheddar soup at Panera Bread. "This has more of a funky, tangy cheese flavor compared to Panera," shared one fan of the TJ's soup. "This is one of the best things I've eaten in a long time," said another on the same Reddit thread. You can find the Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup in the refrigerated section near the prepared pasta salads — a 20-ounce container costs just $4.99.