14 Trader Joe's Soups, Ranked Worst To Best
When soup season rolls around people across the country stock up on different varieties to ease the bone-chilling temps. It can be a rough time with freezing weather, even in parts of the country where you usually don't expect it. As a lifelong Floridian, I can confirm that we were not built for 30-degree days. People are hitting the soup aisles so hard at Trader Joe's that there is actually a shortage, with no solid timing for when inventory will resume its normal cadence. At least this is what two TJ's employees told me at different stores on my hunt to create this soup ranking for those who love to warm up with a hot bowl of goodness.
The refrigerated soups took a bigger hit than the ones in cans and jars. However, the shelves that usually house an abundance of soups were noticeably sparse. Either Trader Joe's customers went right back into a pandemic mindset, hoarding soup instead of toilet paper, or this is the beginning of Armageddon. Regardless, I was able to procure a mix of 14 different varieties of soup and have ranked them from worst to best.
Methodology
I went to my local Trader Joe's to scour the soups and was shocked to learn that the shop is apparently in the middle of a soup crisis. I hoped to include more refrigerated soups in these rankings, but there were only two available storewide. Thankfully, there was a better selection among the canned and jarred soups, so I was able to load up on those. I heated all the soups before tasting. My rankings are based on flavor, texture, and overall experience of each.
14. Autumnal Harvest Soup
Immediately upon opening the jar of Autumnal Harvest soup, the smell of cheap jarred marinara infiltrates the air. I love vegetable based soups since I am super picky about protein, so I figured this would be a homerun. It isn't. The soup tastes aggressively sour, which kills the whole vibe from the start. I couldn't even get through a spoonful. I actually do not understand how a vegetable soup could go so far off the rails that it ends up at the top of the list of what not to buy at Trader Joe's.
I feel like you know exactly what to expect from jarred or canned soups. It's that cookie-cutter basic flavor desperately in need of someone with a heavy hand to add spices. The Autumnal Harvest soup can't even be fixed with additional spices. The soup does not lack veggies, offering big hunks of butternut squash, celery, carrots and more. There is pumpkin puree in the mix too, because can you even call a soup Autumnal without the obligatory pumpkin inclusion? Of all the soups I tried, Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest was the worst, and I still wince just thinking about that one offensively acidic slurp.
13. Garden Vegetable Soup
Okay, Trader Joe's, I need answers because what is going on here? Are you okay? This is now the second vegetable soup at the bottom of the rankings, and there's nothing redeeming about it. The off-putting sourness of the Autumnal Harvest is the only reason that this one is the second-worst instead of last place. It doesn't taste like a vegetable soup and instead feels more like watery, hot, chunky salsa that nobody asked for.
From the outside in, the soup looks hearty, packed with chunks of veggies, and generous leafy greens floating throughout the red base. It looks like it has promise. As we know, looks can be deceiving, and that is absolutely the case with this TJ's concoction. Listen, I don't expect a culinary masterpiece to be poured from a jar, but TJ's Garden Vegetable belongs on a no-sell list with its sour Autumnal friend.
12. Pumpkin Bisque
I would love nothing more than for this to be the part of the ranking where I tell you everything turned around. However, I am not a liar. Full disclosure, I am not a pumpkin enthusiast. I do not ride hard for pumpkin spice lattes. I enjoy the smell, and coupled with the fact that I am a true professional, I can put my preferences aside for the sake of soup justice.
When you pop the jar open, strong notes of cinnamon and a touch of apple hit your nose. It's a delightful, comforting smell that can get you in the mood for fall things. The bad news is that it also tastes like apple cinnamon soup with the tiniest whisper of pumpkin. The bisque feels like it wants to be a fall version of gazpacho, because it tastes more like an applesauce than a velvety soup. But if even the subtlest taste of fall makes you giddy and in the mood to bust out your Uggs, you'll love it.
TJ's loves an unexpected mash-up, and that's exactly what it did by adding tahini, the soupy little secret to this Pumpkin Bisque. My lack of love for pumpkin is more than made up for by my love for tahini. If there was more of it, I could be lured into dabbling with pumpkin.
11. Chicken Noodle Soup
We've reached the point of the list where we can only go up. Trader Joe's canned chicken noodle soup tastes exactly like it came out of a can. It's predictable and basic. It's not great, but it's not awful. This soup is a good match for a category I like to call "sick soups." When you are under the weather and don't want bold flavors, this is the type of soup you want. The broth is underwhelming, but you can add a little pizazz with salt, pepper, and whatever else floats your boat.
Trader Joe's does not skimp on any of the soup inclusions. The wide noodles, sliced celery and carrots, and the sizable pieces of white meat chicken are bountiful. Simply said, it's a stereotypical canned chicken soup. While I'm not running out to get a can on a random day, it's a dependable pantry staple to bring out when the sniffles appear. It's the perfect situation to pair with crushed up salty crackers, dip a piece of crusty buttered bread, or sprinkle with a handful of Trader Joe's fried onion pieces.
10. Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup
I love me a lentil, so I was personally invested in trying Trader Joe's Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup. The lentils are consistent with canned soup quality, so there's no surprise there. They have a good texture, and the soup checks all the boxes as far as a no-frills lentil soup. Again, like the chicken noodle, it's textbook canned soup. What I wasn't expecting but greatly appreciated was the nice little kiss of heat TJ's version delivers. It sneaks up on you, and it works.
The surprise spice made up for the bland-ish flavor. This is a robust soup that's warm and comforting. I would put it in the sick soup category as well if you want to deviate from standard chicken broth. It's somewhat satisfying and worth having on hand. TJ's organic lentil soup makes an acceptable girl dinner and has a good dip factor for bread or crackers. The can is packed with lentils, so the soup feels thick and hearty. It's worthy of taking up space in your pantry for when you have a cold, or just a cold day when the last thing you want to do is make an elaborate dinner.
9. Condensed Portobella Mushroom Soup
One taste of this concentrated soup and it's clear that it's obviously meant for the obligatory Thanksgiving green bean casserole rather than a standalone meal. However, fair is fair, so I tasted it as is. If the word meh was a soup, it would be Trader Joe's Condensed Portobella Mushroom. If you ever have the desire to buy this soup, it needs a little glow-up first. The flavor is heavy with unmistakable portobello flavor, but it could use a lot more savory notes to enhance the taste. It's thick and creamy, and I can see it working well in any recipe that calls for cream of mushroom soup.
Before I moved on, I caught a glimpse of a little note on the box that suggested topping the soup with Trader Joe's Crispy Onion pieces — don't threaten me with a good time. I did just that, and it made a bigger difference than I thought. The saltiness and crispness of the onions balanced out the blandness and really made it better. With that small of an addition, I suspect many other creative accompaniments would transform this concentrate into a mushroom lover's dream.
8. Spicy Miso Instant Ramen Soup
Ramen is a whole vibe. All of the parts have to work harmoniously to leave a lasting impression. I personally love soup in a cup because it's basically an on-the-go meal anytime you want. Although the Trader Joe's version of grocery store ramen is labeled as spicy, it was less hot than I expected. The broth had a good flavor but after a few slurps, I was definitely craving more heat.
The noodles are fine, but lean a little toward being too al dente for a ramen. I thought maybe they didn't cook enough, so I threw the soup back in the microwave, but unfortunately, nothing changed. Nevertheless, I would absolutely buy this to keep on hand in a pinch because it cooks quickly and has a nice savory flavor. Trader Joe's spicy miso ramen is a few steps above the classic rectangular packages of cheap ramen at other grocery stores, with a much more authentic ramen essence.
7. Miso Instant Ramen Soup
If you love miso ramen sans any type of spicy kick, this is the instant ramen soup you should add to your Trader Joe's cart. It's another good find that provides an easy bite or snack when you are pressed for time or just craving a quick ramen fix. I liked the flavor of this broth better than the spicy version, as it had more of an umami taste with a delightful savory broth. There was also seaweed in the broth, which I love.
Surprisingly, it does not taste anything like the spicy version, and the noodles were a little less gummy, too. Although it's ramen, it also felt a bit like the miso soup you get at a Japanese restaurant or before a hibachi meal. Just like at the restaurant, it's a very small serving (as is the spicy miso version). Still, I would definitely keep this cozy little cup of Trader Joe's soup in my house.
6. Miso Ginger Broth
This box of soup is always in my possession. Trader Joe's Miso Ginger Broth is excellent for sipping if you want a snack that is not junk food. It's warm and comforting with a subtle yet delicious flavor. It's also fantastic if you are not feeling well and don't want either of the sick soups I mentioned earlier. While TJ's Miso Ginger Broth is great on its own, it also works in many recipes.
If you want to create your own wonton-style soup, toss the dumplings in this broth and voilà, you are a chef now. You can easily add any of the Trader Joe's pot stickers to this broth for a full meal as well. Because it's not an overpowering broth, it also works wherever you want to incorporate Asian flavors, instead of using chicken, beef, or vegetable stock. If you want to create your own version of a simple miso soup, all you need is tofu, seaweed, and Trader Joe's Crispy Onion pieces, which I have not shut up about. There are so many possibilities to explore with this miso ginger broth that I need to make a list for my own kitchen experimentation, so I can try them all.
5. Calabrian Chili Tomato Dumpling Soup
Trader Joe's Calabrian Chili Tomato Dumpling Soup is one of the first soups I ever bought at Trader Joe's, and I haven't stopped since. My love for this jar of soup runs deep. The spice level is significant but so heavenly. The texture is rich and luscious with so much savory flavor that I can't stop going in for another spoonful. This is going to sound weird, but I swear it's a compliment, and if you are an '80s kid you will understand. There's almost a SpaghettiOs energy in the tomato-based broth, and I mean that in the best way possible.
Don't even get me started on the dumplings. Throughout the soup, there are tiny, pillowy clusters of dough that bring it to another level. The dumplings are soft and almost melt in your mouth. The texture is perfect for such a thick, spicy soup, and the melding of flavors makes it a winning combination. For all of you grilled cheese and tomato soup lovers, do yourself a favor and try dipping your gooey grilled cheesy sandwich in a bowl of TJ's Calabrian Chili Dumpling Soup instead. It will change your life.
4. Lasagna Soup
For anyone who has yet to try the newer Trader Joe's Lasagna Soup, all of the online chatter about how good it is totally tracks. This is coming from someone who hates ground turkey, yet even with that roadblock, I can confirm that not only is it delicious, but it really does taste like lasagna. All of the right notes are there, from the tomato base and Italian spices to the cheesy flavor. It's so rich and velvety that you shouldn't be surprised if it earns a spot in your rotation of hyper fixation meals. Trader Joe's truly understood the assignment and included all the proper parts of a delicious lasagna.
The lasagna noodles are even there and really make the soup sing. If there was a version without ground turkey, I swear I would eat it weekly. TJ's nailed the lasagna flavor with this gem, and I have a feeling it's going to continue to create loyal fans praying for it to remain on shelves forever. If you have a hankering for a gorgeous piece of lasagna but no time to make it, grab this soup and you won't even miss the real thing while you indulge in every last spoonful.
3. Organic Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Nobody is more shocked than I was that Trader Joe's Organic Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Soup made it to this point in the rankings. How good could a boxed soup with nothing in it other than liquid be? I'll tell you: This soup is excellent and deserves such a high spot. Period. It's proof that even something so simple can carry a big flavor.
The combination of tomato and roasted red pepper is perfectly balanced in this creamy soup. There's also an unexpected touch of sweetness that is subtle but delightful. I would have ranked it higher, but because it's only liquid, I felt it needed more heartiness to be complete. That being said, I have big plans to add tortellini or other stuffed pastas to this soup, because I think it will deliver and become an easy weeknight dinner.
2. French Onion
There is nothing like a classic bowl of French onion soup, with the bread absorbing the oniony broth. And let's not forget everyone's favorite part of French onion soup — the cheese. The way it melts over the sides of the soup crock, begging you to peel it off and eat every last piece, is the reason French onion soup is such a winner. You may be skeptical of a frozen soup being anything close to a bowl of fresh French onion soup. However, Trader Joe's accomplished this feat.
The soup comes in a frozen cylindrical shape and is a breeze to cook, whether you use the microwave or the oven. I recommend the oven, though, because it just makes everything in this soup shine. My only note is that I wish there was more cheese to chase that melted-over-the-crock high. What is present just melts into the soup. Don't get me wrong, it's great, but there's something about the overflowing cheese cover that makes French onion soup what it is. You can easily add extra cheese if you choose to, but either way, do not sleep on this Trader Joe's version.
1. Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup is everything this type of soup should be. It's heavy like a chowder, with a creaminess that is unmatched. I've loved broccoli cheddar soup ever since my first spoonful, and TJ's version is spot on. It's definitely not a soup for anyone who can't stomach dairy, because it feels like you are eating your weight in cream and cheese. The use of Trader Joe's famous Unexpected Cheddar Cheese is the best part, because it's one of the top products in the store.
The broccoli is plentiful, and while it's soft, it is not mushy or soggy. This is the kind of soup that sticks to your ribs and leaves you feeling warm and cozy inside. Although it's a fully loaded soup, the creamy cheese texture practically begs for a piece of crusty bread for dipping. If you really want to party, the move is to grab yourself a round sourdough bread, hollow it out and use it as an edible bowl. TJ's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup wins these rankings by a landslide, and I stand on soup business with that.