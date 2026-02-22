14 Trader Joe's Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

When soup season rolls around people across the country stock up on different varieties to ease the bone-chilling temps. It can be a rough time with freezing weather, even in parts of the country where you usually don't expect it. As a lifelong Floridian, I can confirm that we were not built for 30-degree days. People are hitting the soup aisles so hard at Trader Joe's that there is actually a shortage, with no solid timing for when inventory will resume its normal cadence. At least this is what two TJ's employees told me at different stores on my hunt to create this soup ranking for those who love to warm up with a hot bowl of goodness.

The refrigerated soups took a bigger hit than the ones in cans and jars. However, the shelves that usually house an abundance of soups were noticeably sparse. Either Trader Joe's customers went right back into a pandemic mindset, hoarding soup instead of toilet paper, or this is the beginning of Armageddon. Regardless, I was able to procure a mix of 14 different varieties of soup and have ranked them from worst to best.