The Appetizer That Just Makes Sense Inside A Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Creamy, cheesy, crunchy, salty, slightly sweet, and substantially spicy; these are the flavors and textures you love about jalapeño poppers that can easily be transferred between two slices of bread for a jalapeño popper grilled cheese sandwich. There's a few ingredient variations when it comes to this traditional appetizer. Some peppers are stuffed with cream cheese, breaded, and then fried, while others are stuffed with a cheddar and cream cheese mixture, wrapped in bacon, and then baked. For the best jalapeño popper grilled cheese sandwich mash-up, it's highly recommended to use it all: fresh jalapeño peppers, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, and of course, sliced bread (you can't go wrong using sourdough for grilled cheese).

If you or someone you're serving this sandwich to doesn't eat meat or dairy, you can easily substitute any dairy-based component with a non-dairy version and use a plant-based bacon product or a similar, bacon-flavored vegan meat alternative. For those who don't eat pork or want a leaner cut of meat with the same umami flavor as bacon, opt for turkey bacon instead. If you're sensitive to the heat of jalapeños, a tasty pepper swap for a less spicy 'jalapeño' popper grilled cheese involves using a milder pepper like whole pepperoncini. That, or opt for a completely heat-free option with something like green bell pepper.