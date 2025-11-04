The Tasty Pepper Swap For Less Spicy 'Jalapeño' Poppers

As a major crowd pleaser while watching sports or having parties, jalapeño poppers have quickly become a classic appetizer. With savory cheese, a crunchy outer layer, and sometimes bacon for that extra smoky twist, they are a comfort food that packs some serious flavor. While beloved by many, some find jalapeños a little spicy, which leaves those folks out of the fun. Poppers don't have to be exclusionary, though, if you make one simple swap — use pepperoncini peppers instead.

There are a few reasons as to why this change works so well. For one thing, pepperoncini are much less spicy than jalapeños. Pepperoncini peppers only go up to a max of 500 Scoville units, whereas jalapeños tip the scale at up to 8,000 Scoville units. This means they are easier on sensitive taste buds and tummies. On top of that, they have a different flavor profile, with pepperoncini offering a sweeter crunch when picked fresh. You can also opt for pickled pepperoncini to add a briny pop when bitten into.

Making these little delicacies is easy, too. Slit open the peppers lengthwise and stuff them with cream cheese, spices, and whatever other fillings call to you. From there, you can either dip them in egg and breading and deep fry them, or simply oven-broil them with or without breadcrumbs on top. They even work in an air fryer. Serve them with optional dipping sauces like queso, salsa, or sour cream, and you'll make all your guests happy, even if they're not spice lords.