The Tasty Pepper Swap For Less Spicy 'Jalapeño' Poppers
As a major crowd pleaser while watching sports or having parties, jalapeño poppers have quickly become a classic appetizer. With savory cheese, a crunchy outer layer, and sometimes bacon for that extra smoky twist, they are a comfort food that packs some serious flavor. While beloved by many, some find jalapeños a little spicy, which leaves those folks out of the fun. Poppers don't have to be exclusionary, though, if you make one simple swap — use pepperoncini peppers instead.
There are a few reasons as to why this change works so well. For one thing, pepperoncini are much less spicy than jalapeños. Pepperoncini peppers only go up to a max of 500 Scoville units, whereas jalapeños tip the scale at up to 8,000 Scoville units. This means they are easier on sensitive taste buds and tummies. On top of that, they have a different flavor profile, with pepperoncini offering a sweeter crunch when picked fresh. You can also opt for pickled pepperoncini to add a briny pop when bitten into.
Making these little delicacies is easy, too. Slit open the peppers lengthwise and stuff them with cream cheese, spices, and whatever other fillings call to you. From there, you can either dip them in egg and breading and deep fry them, or simply oven-broil them with or without breadcrumbs on top. They even work in an air fryer. Serve them with optional dipping sauces like queso, salsa, or sour cream, and you'll make all your guests happy, even if they're not spice lords.
Why pepperoncini add a flavor kick without extra heat
The heat in peppers comes from a chemical called capsaicin, and pepperoncini just have much less of it than the majority of peppers. On top of that, the jarred version you'll find most often has been heated and pickled, which removes even more of the spicy impact. That doesn't mean they don't have plenty of taste, though. Pepperoncini are tangy, sweet, and offer a mild warmth that other stronger peppers can't provide. Pickled ones add more salt and have vinegar, which contrasts sharply with the creamy richness of the cheese, cutting some of the greasy mouthfeel. They also have thinner walls, so while they are a little more fragile during prep, they also offer a more delicate, luscious bite when finished.
If you want to bump up the fun flavors even more, there are a few ways you can do it. Wrapping them in bacon adds a salty, gourmet feel to poppers without much extra effort. Change up the cheese inside with stronger varieties like Parmesan or bleu. You can make the breading out of various flavored corn chips for extra zest with your crunch. If your guests are vegans, opt for plant-based cream cheese spread. There are so many options to customize this appetizer that you're sure to find a version everyone will absolutely love, even those who aren't huge fans of spicy peppers.