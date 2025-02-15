The Key Ingredient For Jalapeño Poppers With A Smoky Twist

When you're preparing to impress your guests with an appetizer-filled event, it's easy to fall back on classic finger foods. They're quick to make, a safe bet that many will love, and — let's face it — they're simply delicious. Jalapeño poppers — surely one of the best recipes featuring cream cheese — definitely fall into this category. But, if you're tired of creating the same old traditional appetizer, why not elevate your starter with a savory, salty, crunchy twist? It's simple: just add bacon.

The filling is rich and delicious, blending shredded cheese — cheddar is ideal — with cream cheese. This creamy mixture gets stuffed into jalapeños, then the whole thing is wrapped in smoky bacon and cooked until crispy. If you're a dairy fan, feel free to load up on the filling. For the perfect bite, slice your jalapeños in half and stuff them generously — one side or both, depending on your filling preferences. Once packed, press the halves back together, and wrap them in bacon. A good hack to stop your jalapeño poppers falling apart is to secure them with toothpicks or skewers.

When it comes to the bacon, thin slices work best. They wrap more easily around the jalapeño poppers, plus they become perfectly crisp once cooked. You could go for center cut or regular bacon as they're similar in thickness, but the fat percentages varies.