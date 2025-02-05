Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
BOGOs -– those exciting little signs at the grocery store that lets you know you're about to get a bargain. Buy-one-get-one-free boxes of cereal? Yes, please. Buy-one-get-one-free cream cheese? Sure, why not? But after that extra block of cream cheese sits in the back of your refrigerator for a few days, you might be worried you won't use it before the expiration date. The BOGO wasn't a waste, though, because you can actually freeze that cream cheese to extend the shelf life.
Yes, you can freeze cream cheese – both blocks and tubs of the whipped or creamy varieties. Cream cheese freezes surprisingly well (better than other dairy products), but that doesn't mean it's without risk. Not a safety risk, mind you, but a risk of altering the cream cheese's texture. Cream cheese is classified as soft cheese, meaning it contains a moisture content higher than 50%, so the water inside the product freezes the same way any other water-based food or drink would. The water expands as the cream cheese freezes, leaving the texture grainier and more brittle. Frozen cream cheese isn't necessarily best used as a bagel spread after it's been thawed, but it's still good as a cooking or baking ingredient.
How to freeze (and thaw) cream cheese
To achieve the best results when freezing cream cheese, don't leave any part of the product exposed to the cold air. This will result in freezer burn, which is still edible but will negatively alter the taste. You can toss an unopened package of cream cheese directly into the freezer without much hoopla, but if it's already been opened, take care to wrap it in a freezer bag or container and write the date on the outside. Or take extra precautions by wrapping the freezer bag in plastic wrap before squeezing as much air out of the packaging as possible. If you don't want to freeze the block in its larger form, you can divide the cream cheese into more servable sizes and freeze each of those individually.
Cream cheese in the freezer can last up to two months before it becomes unusable. This is much longer than storing cream cheese in the refrigerator, which is only about two weeks. Over time, cream cheese in the freezer will develop ice crystals, so it's ideal to use that frozen block within the allotted time frame. To thaw your cream cheese without causing too much damage, just place it in the refrigerator the night before you plan to use it. Or, if you're in a rush, you can thaw it in the microwave in short bursts. Then you're free to use that leftover cream cheese for homemade cheesecakes to your heart's delight.