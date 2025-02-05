Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?

To achieve the best results when freezing cream cheese, don't leave any part of the product exposed to the cold air. This will result in freezer burn, which is still edible but will negatively alter the taste. You can toss an unopened package of cream cheese directly into the freezer without much hoopla, but if it's already been opened, take care to wrap it in a freezer bag or container and write the date on the outside. Or take extra precautions by wrapping the freezer bag in plastic wrap before squeezing as much air out of the packaging as possible. If you don't want to freeze the block in its larger form, you can divide the cream cheese into more servable sizes and freeze each of those individually.

Cream cheese in the freezer can last up to two months before it becomes unusable. This is much longer than storing cream cheese in the refrigerator, which is only about two weeks. Over time, cream cheese in the freezer will develop ice crystals, so it's ideal to use that frozen block within the allotted time frame. To thaw your cream cheese without causing too much damage, just place it in the refrigerator the night before you plan to use it. Or, if you're in a rush, you can thaw it in the microwave in short bursts. Then you're free to use that leftover cream cheese for homemade cheesecakes to your heart's delight.