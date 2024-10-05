The Briny Ingredient That Will Add A Serious Pop To Your Pasta

Oh pasta, how we love your many shapes, your ability to fill us up on the quick, and your versatility (you can eat it hot as spaghetti, or cold like pasta salad). There are so many pasta recipes that never get old, like rich fettuccine alfredo, creamy mac n' cheese, and decadent lasagna, but have you considered a brine-forward take?

Skip the pre-made tomato-based sauce and instead, reach into your pantry for that jar of pepperoncini (that you had to have for your breakfast salads — which ended up not happening). Now, you should certainly chop up those briny little peppers and cook them up in olive oil with your other aromatics, but you must also save the liquid that they come packed in to use as a bright finish for your dish, in lieu of lemon juice. It'll perk up the pasta, adding a beautifully briny acidic bite. And the heat from the juices will also lend a delicious warmth to your entire plate.

Just add a dash or two when everything is almost done cooking — a nice, easy weekday dish could include garlic sautéed until just golden and chopped pepperoncini in extra virgin olive oil, a few knobs of butter, your pasta of choice, some freshly grated Parmesan cheese, and then the pepperoncini juice to finish it. Continue to toss for about 30 seconds or so to make sure the juice is evenly distributed and serve it up hot (we don't blame you for stealing a few bites out of the pan, though).