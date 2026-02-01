The Ingredient That Makes Dunkin's Sourdough Extra Tasty

Although sourdough is not a protected term in the U.S., sourdough enthusiasts will passionately defend what constitutes a real sourdough loaf from a fraudulent one. And that is the use of a sourdough starter. If you're new to sourdough starter, it's a mixture of water and flour that naturally ferments from the wild yeast and bacteria it collects. The live mixture not only leavens bread, but also lends a distinctly "sour" taste. While there are some Dunkin' menu items to steer clear of, the chain's sourdough bread is legit, as it contains sourdough starter.

The longer sourdough starters have been maintained — regularly refreshed and fed with flour and water to keep the cultures alive — the tangier the bread will taste. Not only does Dunkin' use a from-scratch sourdough starter, but it was created by the company's research and development manager, Josh Gomes, back in 2012. The starter is still used in Dunkin's exceptionally flavored sourdough bread today.

Beyond the starter, Dunkin' sourdough bread features a blend of rye flours to strike a mid-range level of tanginess — not overpowering, but just enough to provide balance for the rich, fatty flavors of the eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese in Dunkin's sourdough breakfast sandwich. Salt, malted barley flour, and yeast also help support the bread's flavor, structure, fermentation speed, and bake time.