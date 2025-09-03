Dunkin' Menu Items To Steer Clear Of, According To Customer Reviews
Dunkin' is up there with the most popular coffee chains in the country. Known for its beverages, breakfast sandwiches, and, of course, donuts, a 2024 survey by Chain Store Age found that it welcomed more than half of U.S. households over the course of 12 months. But just like any other company of its kind, Dunkin' has also faced its fair share of disgruntled and disappointed customers in its time.
Of course, there are plenty of customers who swear by their Dunkin' orders. Some are steeped in nostalgia for the days when the brand was still Dunkin' Donuts, while more recent generations obsess over the latest Dunkalatte flavor and TikTok videos of new Dunkin' ordering hacks. All this to say that we are not here to diss a chain that we believe still excels in areas like convenience, approachable coffee, and some signature breakfast items. But we can also see that some menu options do spark recurring complaints. To give our readers a balanced perspective, this list focuses on the Dunkin' items that have let down customers en masse, so you can hopefully steer clear of a disappointing Dunkin' trip.
Dunkin' Refreshers
As we pored over the loudest customer complaints online, one Dunkin' item kept popping up: the Dunkin' Refreshers. What sounds amazing in theory — colorful drinks with intriguing flavor combos like mango pineapple or strawberry dragonfruit — generated mixed reactions in practice. Some customers insist that the drinks have a medicinal aftertaste, comparing it to rubbing alcohol or sickly sweet cough syrup.
Regular customers pointed out that, as with several items at Dunkin', consistency is the main issue. One day, your Dunkin' Refresher can be perfectly balanced, and the next, it can be too concentrated with an overwhelming flavor — or worse, too diluted. Many chalk this down to the location of the outlet or how recently the machine has been cleaned (always a worrying comment, in our books). It also doesn't help that each medium drink contains as much as 29 grams of sugar, which feels like a lot if the Dunkin' Refresher isn't delivering in the flavor department. Perhaps it would be wiser to stick to plain iced or herbal tea instead.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
The Sausage, Egg & Cheese from Dunkin' has its fair share of detractors, with many customers complaining that it doesn't always meet expectations. A common issue is that the sandwich tastes like it's been reheated, not freshly made. Former Dunkin' employees admit that most of the sandwich's components arrive frozen at each location. The bread, sausage patties, and even the egg disc are all precooked and have to run through a convection oven before serving. That can naturally leave the bread feeling a bit chewy or oddly tough. Often, the cheese seems to be entirely missing, while some claim the sausage also doesn't boast the best flavor.
Some reviewers describe a plastic-like, chemical aftertaste. Theories abound as to whether this comes from the cooking process or recently cleaned oven trays. One Reddit user went as far as to compare the flavor of the Sausage, Egg & Cheese to "a dip in a public pool." While the sandwich definitely has its fans, there's also a consensus among many that this bland sandwich is simply not worth the price. There are definitely tastier ways to consume 60% of your daily recommended amount of saturated fat.
Espresso
At one point, the thought of Dunkin' immediately brought to mind a steaming cup of coffee and a fresh donut. Today, the menu at this international chain has morphed into a hodgepodge of items. Some of its newer creations seem to hit the nail on the head, leading to a cult following, but staples like Dunkin's espresso drinks face an avalanche of mixed reviews.
Despite rolling out new espresso machines after dropping "Donuts" from its name, Dunkin' has failed to meet the high expectations of smoother, more consistent coffee. According to customers, Dunkin' espresso often tastes burnt or overly bitter. Others complain about thin and watered-down coffee. In short, nothing like the strong shot of espresso they were expecting.
A few former employees spilled the beans (pun not intended), explaining that espresso shots are sometimes pulled into pitchers and left sitting for long periods — arguably a crime in the eyes of coffee fans. Inconsistency also comes up repeatedly. One location might make a balanced coffee order, whereas another messes it up entirely. This could be attributed to poor training, but it should not be something that customers pay the price for.
Maple frosted donut
Needless to say, donuts are the item most often associated with Dunkin'. However, longtime customers bemoan the fact that they no longer taste as good as they once did. One flavor that gets singled out in several review forums is the maple frosted donut. At first glance, one might wonder what could go wrong with a simple, fluffy donut topped with maple, but reviewers claim that the overall experience is sadly unsatisfactory.
Complaints range from the donut tasting burnt to being too sweet. One Reddit user complained that they've only ever received one good batch of maple frosted donuts and have been severely disappointed by every subsequent purchase. Even though it seems to be popular with select customers, some also claim the taste is too artificial.
Repeated complaints include the new breed of donuts feeling heavier or more heavily processed than before. This could be because a lot of Dunkin' locations apparently don't make their donuts fresh in-store. Employees claim that some donuts today arrive from contracted bakeries that prep them in advance. Frosting and filling can happen hours later, so by the time they are in your hands, they will have been sitting around for quite a while. The result? Stale, underwhelming bites.
Lemon-flavored baked goods
Let's talk about flavor options at Dunkin'. To be specific, lemon-flavored menu options, because from what we see online, not every customer is impressed. In fact, many reviews seem to point out that the lemon loaf sadly misses the mark. Instead of vibrant and zingy, these citrusy creations lean toward artificial and inconsistent. One Reddit user described the lemon loaf as tasting "like hand soap," while another Reddit user called it out for being "so fake lemon tasting." There have also been instances of reviews complaining about uneven size and shape, hinting at a larger problem of overall quality control.
Apart from the unpleasant lemon flavor, texture is another recurring complaint. In 2023, customers complained that the new version of the Dunkin' lemon donut swapped powdered for granulated sugar, ruining any pleasant mouthfeel. It's pretty evident that for loyal Dunkin' customers, changing even a small ingredient can make all the difference.
Hash browns
A menu item that gets a surprising amount of mixed reviews online is the Dunkin' hash browns. This simple comforting side, often paired with the chain's breakfast sandwiches and coffee, often generates complaints over its soggy texture and bland taste.
Several reviewers claim that their hash browns from Dunkin' somehow manage to look and taste burnt on the outside while simultaneously being floppy and undercooked inside. Or, as one customer put it on Reddit, "They taste like chemicals and bizarre herbs and are always floppy wet sponges with no crispness to them." Some have theorized that this unusual flavor is due to the seasonings used, while others think they just taste outright bland.
The portion size also leaves people underwhelmed. At some locations, an order may include just a handful of small discs, which customers often describe as overpriced. While there are people who enjoy the Dunkin' hash browns when cooked perfectly, the consistency seems to vary widely from store to store.
Stuffed Bagel Minis
An easy grab-and-go option, the Stuffed Bagel Minis at Dunkin' tick several boxes. They are convenient and perfectly sized for a healthy-ish snack. According to some Dunkin' customers, however, they don't always excel in the flavor and texture department. While some fans do appreciate the idea behind these treats, consistency, as always, remains an issue.
Some reviewers say the bagel bites can arrive hard, with cream cheese that appears browned or even slightly burnt, possibly from overbaking. The chemical-like taste complaint recurs here as well. Portion size is another common complaint. While their name does suggest a small portion, some people feel the Stuffed Bagel Minis have shrunk over time, with several reviewers questioning whether they're getting the same amount of filling as before. While these minis are a good choice for a snack in a hurry — and, at 240 calories for two plain bites and 260 calories for the Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis, they are definitely one of the lighter menu choices at Dunkin' — it would pay to ask about the freshness of the batch and eyeball the portions being served to avoid disappointment.
Snackin' Bacon
As a novelty addition to the menu, Dunkin's Snackin' Bacon has caught the attention of customers — but not always for the right reasons. When you think of bacon, odds are you imagine crisp, warm, flavorful strips of meat. However, unlike bacon served in breakfast sandwiches, Snackin' Bacon is served at room temperature, similar to jerky, which is not appreciated by Dunkin' fans (even if employees claim it's to avoid accidental burns).
Bacon that is cooled down tends to be softer and chewier than expected, and some reviewers are not happy with the texture. Some claim that it ends up feeling outright mushy, and end up requesting Dunkin' employees to reheat the bacon so they can let it cool and crisp up a little. However, if Snackin' Bacon is left out too long, it can also feel unpleasantly greasy. While the flavor can be enjoyable for a quick snack, others miss the traditional bacon taste.
Wake-Up Wraps
Dunkin's breakfast wraps, known as Wake-Up Wraps, have also sparked heated arguments among online communities. From critiquing the chewy texture of the wraps to noting that the cheese tastes off or unusual, the overall experience sounds relatively uninspiring. Some have called out the worrying tendency of the Wake-Up Wraps tasting like non-stick chemicals, sometimes to the point that they throw away the entire wrap. Others insist that the wraps have a soapy aftertaste, even after trying them out at various locations.
A recurring problem is that Dunkin' doesn't use real whole eggs. Instead, its egg components are pre-prepped and often frozen. The so-called "egg patty" combines egg whites, yolks, soybean oil, water, and a mix of thickeners and stabilizers, which gives it a rubbery texture and flavor. Several longtime Dunkin' fans online point out that these issues reflect a broader corporate shift toward pre-packaged items. While the wraps are convenient and portable, it seems like their texture and taste just can't live up to a freshly prepared breakfast sandwich in the eyes of many customers.
Hot chocolate
With the focus shifted toward coffee and other drinks, it's no surprise that Dunkin' also offers hot chocolate. In the past, it has also offered seasonal varieties of this cozy beverage, such as mint, Oreo, and salted caramel. Unsurprisingly, these hot chocolates pack in a huge amount of calories, fat, and sugar per serving, so one would hope that they deliver in terms of taste. Sadly, this is not always the case.
Customers have complained that while a hot chocolate should ideally be thick and creamy, the Dunkin' version feels artificial and watery, likely because it's made by mixing hot water with flavored powder and just a splash of milk. Others claim it tastes no better than the powdered hot chocolate you may purchase at the store. Despite the criticism, fans state that adding extra flavorings can go a long way toward improving the drink's richness and taste. Some reviewers also acknowledge that consistency varies by location, depending on how the machines are used and how the powder is mixed.
Signature Latte
If you scroll through TikTok, there are scores of videos raving about elaborate Dunkin' drinks like the Signature Latte. Dunkin's whipped cream-topped drinks have a cult following, but several reviews also point out just how indulgent these drinks are. For example, a large Caramel Craze Signature Latte made with whole milk has 530 calories and 51 grams of added sugar. In other words, it's basically a dessert.
Calories and sweetness aside, customer feedback highlights frequent disappointments on various fronts. Reddit users have complained that their Caramel Craze Signature Lattes, in particular, are often prepared inaccurately, such as without the whipped topping or syrups. Multiple customers note that baristas often confuse the Signature Lattes with other beverages, resulting in pretty underwhelming drinks that are far from what is promised. In their most basic state, Signature Lattes also aren't overly different from the standard latte (with the exception of the whipped cream), which doesn't justify their heftier price tag for some customers.
Sourdough breakfast sandwich
Coffee and the breakfast menu continue to be Dunkin's biggest draws. However, some of the items don't quite live up to expectations. The sourdough breakfast sandwich has drawn its fair share of mixed responses, with several customers pointing out inconsistencies in the quality of ingredients, taste, and texture. From locations that switched to cheaper bread options and significantly altered a once pleasant experience to concerns about improperly cooked or poor quality ingredients, the criticisms keep coming. As one Reddit user put it, "It has this distinct used wet sponge flavor to it."
Some also cite preparation problems like packaging the sandwich in a wax sleeve, leaving it feeling gummy and tasting unpleasant. While it is a convenient breakfast-on-the-go option and an appealing price point, the sourdough breakfast sandwich is ultimately reliant on the staff training and location, making it a hit or miss for those willing to take a chance.
Cappuccinos
Long-time fans won't have a bad word said about Dunkin' coffee. Many appreciate the consistency of taste and brewing methods, no matter the location. When the company renewed its focus on coffee and beverages, it even dropped the Donuts from its original name to indicate the new commitment. However, among the coffee beverages on offer, Dunkin's cappuccinos in particular get mixed reviews online. Customers claim that Dunkin' isn't capable of making a proper cappuccino, with one Reddit user writing, "Dunks just doesn't make real cappuccinos, [its] espresso machines suck and can't steam the milk enough."
Customers also tend to criticize Dunkin's iced cappuccino for tasting like ice, not coffee. Some claim it's more of a gimmick than an actual drink, and that it also doesn't last long once you take it out of the store. Reviews report improperly blended ingredients, which some employees claim is due to the way they're taught to make the drink. "Just get an iced latte or frozen coffee," advised one Dunkin' employee on Reddit. "Cappuccinos are 50% foam." Reviewers also add that requesting a light blend usually works better.
End-of-day donuts
If you're planning to pick up donuts from Dunkin' at the end of the day, online reviews suggest you might want to think twice. With most donuts now made in central bakeries, delivered once daily, and reheated in-store, the texture and flavor of these beloved treats are naturally affected. Many complain about items being dry, extra sugary, or stale compared to the donuts sold during the heyday of Dunkin'.
Unsold donuts are sometimes donated, discounted, or given to employees. Stores have their own procedures for disposal, and many do offer them at the end of the day, sometimes at a discount. While this reduces waste, it does mean that the remaining donuts will obviously not be the freshest of the lot. One customer went so far as to describe them on Quora as "lumps of sugary mud." If freshness matters to you, it's best to visit Dunkin' early in the day or stick to locations known for careful preparation. Keep those end-of-day donut deals for sweet treat emergencies only.
Frozen coffees
When it comes to frozen coffees, Dunkin' is going all out to woo its customers. However, from the range of online feedback, it's evident that there are several concerns with sweetness. Customers claim to find its frozen coffee to be overly saccharine. In addition to the already sweetened syrups, the result can be both overwhelming and artificial. Another customer noted an unusual synthetic taste that made the drinks almost unpalatable, while others have claimed they taste sour, which doesn't exactly inspire much confidence in the beverages.
Another common complaint is issues with consistency. Sometimes, customers find that their frozen beverages contain too much coffee concentrate, while sometimes they don't contain enough. Overall, the implication is that frozen coffees from Dunkin' (like a lot of the other menu items on this list) can vary widely depending on location and preparation.