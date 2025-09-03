Dunkin' Menu Items To Steer Clear Of, According To Customer Reviews

Dunkin' is up there with the most popular coffee chains in the country. Known for its beverages, breakfast sandwiches, and, of course, donuts, a 2024 survey by Chain Store Age found that it welcomed more than half of U.S. households over the course of 12 months. But just like any other company of its kind, Dunkin' has also faced its fair share of disgruntled and disappointed customers in its time.

Of course, there are plenty of customers who swear by their Dunkin' orders. Some are steeped in nostalgia for the days when the brand was still Dunkin' Donuts, while more recent generations obsess over the latest Dunkalatte flavor and TikTok videos of new Dunkin' ordering hacks. All this to say that we are not here to diss a chain that we believe still excels in areas like convenience, approachable coffee, and some signature breakfast items. But we can also see that some menu options do spark recurring complaints. To give our readers a balanced perspective, this list focuses on the Dunkin' items that have let down customers en masse, so you can hopefully steer clear of a disappointing Dunkin' trip.