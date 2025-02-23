Whatever Happened To Dunkin' Donuts' Dunkalatte?
When Dunkin' Donuts revealed the Dunkalatte as part of its limited fall menu, fans went wild for the lush, velvety-smooth take on a latte that could be served hot or iced. Unlike its standard coffee beverages, the Dunkalatte contained an unusual ingredient. Inspired by Rhode Island's secret drink, coffee milk, the Dunkalatte combines creamy, decadent whole milk and coffee extract — Dunkin's version of coffee milk — with the company's signature espresso.
Almost overnight, the Dunkalatte became a must-have drink, and stores across the country struggled to keep up with the barrage of Dunkalatte orders. Then, just as quickly as it arrived, it vanished from the menu. According to Dunkin' employees on the r/DunkinDonuts subreddit, the beverage became so popular that Dunkin' ran out of coffee milk before September. Like the Hazelnut Swirl coffee flavoring, Dunkalatte joined the list of discontinued Dunkin' drinks and menu options. Ironically, the Dunkalatte was always meant to be a temporary item. But its unexpected and overwhelming popularity has made Dunkin' reconsider bringing it back — although no concrete details have been released for its potential return.
What is coffee milk?
Although Dunkin' is the first nationwide coffee chain to popularize coffee milk on a large scale, the beverage has been around for decades — specifically in Rhode Island. During the 1920s, Italian immigrants used leftover coffee grounds to make an extract, which was added to milk. This later inspired a man working at a soda fountain in a Rhode Island pharmacy in the 1930s.
The soda fountain operator decided to create a special drink for children that would make them feel more like an adult. What's more adult than drinking coffee? The creator combined coffee, milk, and sugar to sweeten the drink, and it quickly became a hit, eventually being adopted as Rhode Island's state drink in 1993. Today, it remains a staple beverage in diners, restaurants, schools, and homes throughout the Ocean State.
Coffee milk is smooth, creamy, and a great choice for non-coffee drinkers, newly budding coffee drinkers, and consumers who prefer a higher milk-to-coffee ratio in their caffeinated drinks. Coffee milk is the perfect way to kickstart a boozy weekend brunch or energize your Saturday afternoon.