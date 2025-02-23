Whatever Happened To Dunkin' Donuts' Dunkalatte?

When Dunkin' Donuts revealed the Dunkalatte as part of its limited fall menu, fans went wild for the lush, velvety-smooth take on a latte that could be served hot or iced. Unlike its standard coffee beverages, the Dunkalatte contained an unusual ingredient. Inspired by Rhode Island's secret drink, coffee milk, the Dunkalatte combines creamy, decadent whole milk and coffee extract — Dunkin's version of coffee milk — with the company's signature espresso.

Almost overnight, the Dunkalatte became a must-have drink, and stores across the country struggled to keep up with the barrage of Dunkalatte orders. Then, just as quickly as it arrived, it vanished from the menu. According to Dunkin' employees on the r/DunkinDonuts subreddit, the beverage became so popular that Dunkin' ran out of coffee milk before September. Like the Hazelnut Swirl coffee flavoring, Dunkalatte joined the list of discontinued Dunkin' drinks and menu options. Ironically, the Dunkalatte was always meant to be a temporary item. But its unexpected and overwhelming popularity has made Dunkin' reconsider bringing it back — although no concrete details have been released for its potential return.