The Secret To Picking Out The Best Broccoli At The Grocery Store

Broccoli is a main staple in many households — it's the star ingredient in homemade beef and broccoli and my personal go-to afternoon snack. But selecting the best quality broccoli can be tricky, especially when it's displayed in everything from misted environments and refrigerated shelving to plastic-wrapped or free-floating in a bin.

In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, George Madosky, sous chef at a.kitchen+bar in Washington, D.C., explained how to pick the best broccoli at the grocery store. He said the key is to focus on each individual piece of produce instead of judging quality by how it's laid out in the store. "Presentation alone isn't a reliable indicator of quality," Madosky said. "A lot can happen before produce reaches the display. It's better to rely on the physical quality indicators."

High-quality broccoli is a vibrant shade of dark green, often with some blue-green hues. While you can get stemless broccoli sometimes, Madosky said he prefers when the stalk is still intact, and he inspects both the stalk and the crown for signs of quality. "Look for a tight, bright green head that feels heavy for its size — this usually indicates freshness and good moisture content," Madosky explained, adding, "Avoid heads with black spots, yellowing, or discoloration at the cut end where it was harvested."

Note the lighting situation in produce sections as well. A 2021 study published in the Journal of Food Processing and Preservation noted that light impacts the quality of broccoli, suggesting three hours of light exposure per day better preserves nutrient levels than when it's stored in the dark.