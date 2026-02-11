How To Make Buldak Ramen A Little Less Spicy (You'll Thank Us Later)

Korea makes some of the spiciest instant ramens known to mankind. In particular, Buldak has a reputation for creating flaming hot ramen and is beloved for both its noodle texture and powerful sauce. It has a massive cult following, but some find that eating it too often can be rough on the taste-buds. Let's face it — occasionally even spice fiends want a mellow meal. While one of the easiest ways to get the spice levels down is to just add less sauce and powder, you may not want to miss out on the strong, tangy flavors. Luckily, there are simple hacks that can assist you in knocking the heat levels down a peg.

Rather than leaving things out, add things in! Consider using milk or cream in place of some of the water for a rich but more mild finish. Some people mix in a little peanut butter for a Thai vibe, but cheese is one of the most common mix-ins, with many opting for a slice or two of American cheese. However, you can give spicy ramen a cheesy French upgrade by adding brie instead. Using lime juice or sugar to balance the heat with other tastes has been found to be effective, whereas a spoonful of mayo can make for a luxurious mouthfeel.

You can use any of these tricks individually or combine them until you get a spice level that best suits your tastes. Two of your biggest concerns are probably committing blasphemy against Buldak flavors and finding these methods don't actually work. However, neither of these worries are a problem.