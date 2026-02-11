How To Make Buldak Ramen A Little Less Spicy (You'll Thank Us Later)
Korea makes some of the spiciest instant ramens known to mankind. In particular, Buldak has a reputation for creating flaming hot ramen and is beloved for both its noodle texture and powerful sauce. It has a massive cult following, but some find that eating it too often can be rough on the taste-buds. Let's face it — occasionally even spice fiends want a mellow meal. While one of the easiest ways to get the spice levels down is to just add less sauce and powder, you may not want to miss out on the strong, tangy flavors. Luckily, there are simple hacks that can assist you in knocking the heat levels down a peg.
Rather than leaving things out, add things in! Consider using milk or cream in place of some of the water for a rich but more mild finish. Some people mix in a little peanut butter for a Thai vibe, but cheese is one of the most common mix-ins, with many opting for a slice or two of American cheese. However, you can give spicy ramen a cheesy French upgrade by adding brie instead. Using lime juice or sugar to balance the heat with other tastes has been found to be effective, whereas a spoonful of mayo can make for a luxurious mouthfeel.
You can use any of these tricks individually or combine them until you get a spice level that best suits your tastes. Two of your biggest concerns are probably committing blasphemy against Buldak flavors and finding these methods don't actually work. However, neither of these worries are a problem.
Using add-ins is effective and actually somewhat traditional
If you're worried about upsetting the Buldak ramen gods with these weird changes, fear not. Korean ramen, also called ramyeon or ramyun, is usually eaten with a variety of mix-ins and toppings, some of which may mellow its heat.
Unlike Japanese ramen, Korean ramyeon is almost always spicy and uses thick, curly instant noodles. It's commonly eaten on military bases, where soldiers and officials traditionally added nutrition by including everything from dried vegetables to American cheese slices. This Korean comfort food is more than a trend and has been around since the 1960s. With that in mind, don't be ashamed about adding things to bring down the high spice levels, especially if they work effectively.
As far as how the mix-ins work, it depends on what you're using. The reason things like milk work so well to even out the fiery taste has to do with a substance called casein. This dairy component helps break down capsaicin (the compound that creates delicious, spicy pain) and keeps it away from your taste buds so you don't get as much of a heat sensation. The fats and oil in peanut butter do something similar to casein. The high acid in lime juice neutralizes capsaicin somewhat and increases salvation, which can wash it out of your mouth faster. Sugar acts as more of a balancer, and may distract your brain from pain signals sent by the spice. So, while you've been well warned about instant ramyeon, you now know some simple ways to beat the heat.