Instant ramen has been a lifesaver for hungry teens and college students everywhere for over 50 years. Because it's been so beloved for so long, people have realized it's easy to adapt and spice up for upgraded flavor and nutritional value. Adding a fried egg, fresh veggies, or hot sauce are pretty classic modifications. While there are many ways to elevate your instant ramen, one viral way to do it is to get cheesy. If you want to make it feel especially classy, use a few slices of Brie. While most people know what Brie is, not everyone can bring its flavor to mind. It's a mild, fragrant, and traditionally soft cheese hailing from the northern region of France. Unlike cheddar or Monterey Jack, it's aged in a rind for weeks before becoming ripe. When melted, it takes on a rich, buttery, nutty flavor that goes well with cured meats, stone fruit, and walnuts.

While the ramen-and-Brie combo might sound like a flavor abomination, the creaminess this addition creates cannot be denied. The most viral way to perform this hack is by adding several chunks or slices of Brie to a cup of Shin Ramyun, then mixing well to incorporate before eating. You can use pretty much any spicy ramen variety for a silky, spicy broth and cheesy tang. As one enthusiastic Reddit user described it, "the flavors merge together and dance in a circle, something like the Ratatouille scene."