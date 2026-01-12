12 Lasagna Upgrades You Need To Try

You may think that there is no such thing as bad lasagna. After all, can you ever go wrong with pasta, saucy meat, and melted cheese? Probably not, but there are definitely ways you can upgrade your favorite lasagna recipe and make it even more delicious. Even if you prefer to go the traditional route when making this tried-and-true classic, it's worth keeping an open mind (and mouth) because you may be in for a surprise. Deciding how many layers your lasagna needs is one thing, but you should always start with the highest-quality ingredients you can afford, such as creamy ricotta or béchamel, ooey-gooey mozzarella, and a flavorful marinara or ragú. Then, enhance the lasagna with one or more additions to incorporate your own creative spin.

You probably already have a few of these unique ingredients in your pantry or refrigerator, while others may require a trip to the grocery store or a specialty food market. Don't be afraid to play with the flavors, mixing and matching sweet and savory ingredients or even adding a splash of booze if you're feeling daring. You can also take advantage of your summer garden or favorite farmers market and use the current season as inspiration when choosing the freshest upgrades to take your classic lasagna recipe to the next level.