As much as I've thought about making tortellini from scratch, it's never happened; and in truth, it probably never will. Making it fresh isn't something that happens quickly, and because I've got things to do, it falls into the category of complicated Italian dishes better left to professionals. I'll happily reach for store-bought tortellini when I want to satisfy my filled-pasta craving, but not all brands are equal. According to Giorgia Sinatra (no relation to the crooner who preferred his ice cream boozy), taking a close look at the color of the pasta can reveal whether you should toss it in your shopping cart or move on to another product.

As part of the Northern Italian family behind the beloved Los Angeles pasta shop and restaurant, Pasta Sisters, Sinatra is no stranger to constructing first-class tortellini. "Well-crafted pasta is simple pasta," she said. "For example, our pasta is just eggs, doppio zero flour, and EVOO — literally nothing else." This straightforward combination of ingredients creates a product boasting an exquisite, golden-yellow color which is a clear indication of quality with fresh tortellini.

However, the hue can vary slightly depending how many and what kind of eggs are used. "In fresh pasta, the color and amount of egg yolks used can influence the intensity of the pasta color," Sinatra said. "So, a deeper yellow could mean the yolks used were more orange to red in color — this is common in Italy." And yet, if tortellini appears too yellow, that could be a sign that it contains artificial colors used to fool people into thinking it's top-notch.