Where Do Tortellini Actually Come From?

Ah, Italy. That magical country of wine, ancient history, and more than 300 types of pasta. And if there's anything better than pasta, it's stuffed pasta. Enter tortellini. It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who's been to Italy or hung out with Italians that they take their food very, very seriously. It's a point of national pride and fierce loyalty, and there are governmental regulations to prove it. Italy has more protected wines than any other European country, and hundreds of regional food products have "protected status." Needless to say, there's a story behind every pasta shape, and the tortellini is one that's fiercely contested.

Tortellini is known for its circular shape, twisted around a meat filling. Everyone can agree that the pasta hails from Emilia-Romagna, arguably the gastronomic center for Italy's culinary heritage. Lasagne comes from there, as does balsamic vinegar, prosciutto, and Parmigiano Reggiano. But the battle over tortellini's origin has been going on for centuries between the northern region's two main cities, Bologna and Modena. This rivalry goes back to the Middle Ages, when the cities quarreled about (what else?) religion, along with some satirical poetry and a visit from a few Roman deities. The legend goes that Venus came down to intervene in the squabble and, while staying at a local inn, was spied on by a slightly creepy innkeeper. Said innkeeper was then inspired to make a pasta shape based on her belly button — hence, the birth of tortellini. Got all that?