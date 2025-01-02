Where Do Tortellini Actually Come From?
Ah, Italy. That magical country of wine, ancient history, and more than 300 types of pasta. And if there's anything better than pasta, it's stuffed pasta. Enter tortellini. It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who's been to Italy or hung out with Italians that they take their food very, very seriously. It's a point of national pride and fierce loyalty, and there are governmental regulations to prove it. Italy has more protected wines than any other European country, and hundreds of regional food products have "protected status." Needless to say, there's a story behind every pasta shape, and the tortellini is one that's fiercely contested.
Tortellini is known for its circular shape, twisted around a meat filling. Everyone can agree that the pasta hails from Emilia-Romagna, arguably the gastronomic center for Italy's culinary heritage. Lasagne comes from there, as does balsamic vinegar, prosciutto, and Parmigiano Reggiano. But the battle over tortellini's origin has been going on for centuries between the northern region's two main cities, Bologna and Modena. This rivalry goes back to the Middle Ages, when the cities quarreled about (what else?) religion, along with some satirical poetry and a visit from a few Roman deities. The legend goes that Venus came down to intervene in the squabble and, while staying at a local inn, was spied on by a slightly creepy innkeeper. Said innkeeper was then inspired to make a pasta shape based on her belly button — hence, the birth of tortellini. Got all that?
A battle between two cities
Italians might agree that the Roman gods were hanging out in the Emilia-Romagna region, but as far as the exact city that birthed the "Goddess of Love's" pasta, it remains up for debate. To throw another noodle in the mix, so to speak, many lauded Italian chefs (some with multiple Michelin stars) have publicly claimed that tortellini comes from a small town located between the two rival cities: Castelfranco Emilia. The town even erected a statue of the innkeeper sneak-peeking at Venus and hosts a week-long Tortellini Festival in September. If that doesn't convince you, even the region's tourism website states that Castelfranco is the pasta's rightful birthplace.
Though it seems like Modena and Bologna are content to argue over tortellini's origin for the next few hundred years, there is also a difference in the way the two cities make the dish. Bologna's tortellini is much smaller and uses a raw meat filling, while Modena uses a cooked filling that is often browned in butter. Putting aside these regional differences and fillings, there's one thing every Italian can agree on: making pasta is a family affair that gets passed down through generations. So, if you don't have an Italian nonna to guide you, you just might need to book a plane ticket to Italia and taste authentic tortellini for yourself.