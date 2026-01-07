Of Course One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorite Desserts Was Full Of Booze

Frank Sinatra: the man, the myth, the musical legend, the movie star, and the guy who loved food and drink. Notably, not Frank Sinatra the teetotaler. "Old Blue Eyes" was a big eater who loved Italian classics like stuffed artichokes, but he was also something of a drinker with a passion for martinis served "on the rocks." That's why it should come as no surprise that Sinatra was a fan when food and drink collide, especially when it came to desserts. One of Frank Sinatra's favorite desserts was actually a dessert cocktail known as the Royal Brandy Ice which he often enjoyed at the California restaurant Lord Fletcher's after a hearty prime rib dinner.

The Royal Brandy Ice was a signature offering at Lord Fletcher's, which claimed it dated back to the restaurant's first bartender in the 1950s. While Lord Fletcher's has sadly closed, the recipe for the Royal Brandy Ice survives. To make it, you'll need to combine praline ice cream with brandy and creme de cacao for a boozy treat that's part milkshake, part sundae, and part cocktail. Sinatra loved it so much he kept a recipe pinned to his fridge so he could make it at home