Of Course One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorite Desserts Was Full Of Booze
Frank Sinatra: the man, the myth, the musical legend, the movie star, and the guy who loved food and drink. Notably, not Frank Sinatra the teetotaler. "Old Blue Eyes" was a big eater who loved Italian classics like stuffed artichokes, but he was also something of a drinker with a passion for martinis served "on the rocks." That's why it should come as no surprise that Sinatra was a fan when food and drink collide, especially when it came to desserts. One of Frank Sinatra's favorite desserts was actually a dessert cocktail known as the Royal Brandy Ice which he often enjoyed at the California restaurant Lord Fletcher's after a hearty prime rib dinner.
The Royal Brandy Ice was a signature offering at Lord Fletcher's, which claimed it dated back to the restaurant's first bartender in the 1950s. While Lord Fletcher's has sadly closed, the recipe for the Royal Brandy Ice survives. To make it, you'll need to combine praline ice cream with brandy and creme de cacao for a boozy treat that's part milkshake, part sundae, and part cocktail. Sinatra loved it so much he kept a recipe pinned to his fridge so he could make it at home
Plan a day of eating your way through Sinatra's food favorites
While a Royal Brandy Ice may be delicious, it's decidedly an after-dinner treat. What if you want to get an early start on your Sinatra-inspired eating? Don't worry, there's plenty to enjoy and much of it is alcohol-free. For instance, you can start your day the way Sinatra liked to with a simple scrambled-egg sandwich on two slices of olive oil-infused brown bread. Lunch is also surprisingly simple, with Sinatra favoring sandwiches like ham, cheese, and chicken salad when he was in his dressing room.
It's dinner where things get really lavish, as befits a celebrity meal. Sinatra liked hearty food, with no interest in lighter fare like nouvelle cuisine. You can eat like Frank favored with a plate of veal Milanese, which was one of his very favorite dishes. Or, if it happens to be Sunday, dine on a full eight-course, traditional Italian-style feast. Be sure to finish up with either a slice of lemon ricotta torte or, if you're in the mood for an after-dinner drink as your dessert, do what Sinatra would now that Lord Fletcher's is sadly gone and make yourself a Royal Brandy Ice.