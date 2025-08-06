The Very Specific Way Frank Sinatra Liked His Martinis

One of the world's most legendary singers, Frank Sinatra was the epitome of glamour and excess. Though many of his more romantic songs revealed a softer, sentimental side, the singer was also known for his erratic behavior and explosive temper. Sinatra was not someone to trifle with. This is something anyone who crossed paths with him knew, especially those in the service industry whose job was to keep him happy. If he was coming through your venue, it was known that Sinatra always had to have rolls of Lifesavers candy ready for him. And if he came into your bar and asked for a martini, you had to know exactly how he liked it.

According to Thrillist, Peter Dorelli, a legendary bartender of the American Bar at The Savoy, remembers Sinatra liking his martinis particularly dry and cold. Victor Gower, who also served the star at this prestigious bar, remembers him demanding his martini glass to be filled with ice. "He'd go for a classic martini — Beefeater gin with a shadow of vermouth, served on the rocks with a twist of lemon," Gower said.

Both bartenders claimed that he was picky about the order being perfectly tailored to his taste. If it wasn't, there would be problems. What kind? Neither specified, but we imagine that Sinatra's reaction would be the type of entitled fits that would've gotten him labeled a Karen if he were alive today.