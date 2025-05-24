You Can Get Frank Sinatra's Favorite Cake At Your Grocery Store Right Now

Even though I don't recall my grandmother or great aunts being huge Sinatra fans, they always seemed to have Entenmann's crumb cake on hand at their house in Queens. My dad, too, would often buy it, although that may have had more to do with our home's proximity to an Entenmann's outlet. (I grew up eating just about everything the bakery chain had to offer.)

The Sinatra connection, however, made me wonder if Italian-Americans have some special affinity for Entenmann's crumb cake. If so, does this mean it's similar to some kind of Italian cake? No, not really. While there is a Northern Italian crumb cake called sbriciolata, it tends to be a far more elaborate affair than the Entenmann's cake since it's typically made with ricotta and filled with nuts, fruit, or jam.

Entenmann's crumb cake is instead made in a style that's now strongly associated with New York but seems to have been introduced by German immigrants. (This includes the Entenmann family, who came from Stuttgart.) The bottom part is a basic vanilla-flavored cake while the topping is a cinnamon-flavored streusel. As a kid, I found Entenmann's crumb cake kind of plain, but my adult taste buds have learned to love how well it goes with coffee. Somehow, I'm sure Sinatra appreciated this aspect as well. As he sang in his 1946 hit "The Coffee Song," "Dunking doesn't take a lot of skill; They got an awful lot of coffee in Brazil."