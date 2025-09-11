Frank Sinatra Was Constantly Ordering This Classic Italian Appetizer

Frank Sinatra was born in America to Italian immigrants. His mother was from the northwestern, coastal region of Liguria, and his father's family came from Sicily. It's assumed, then, that the musical legend grew up eating Italian food in his hometown of Hoboken, New Jersey. Sinatra's singing and acting career skyrocketed him to fame and sent him touring around the world, but throughout his life, he continually returned to the Italian food that he loved so much. Ol' Blue Eyes was famously connected to the New York City restaurant Patsy's, which he discovered shortly after it opened in 1944. Patsy's owners, the Scognamillo family, have been open about the dishes Sinatra ordered, including the classic Italian appetizer: stuffed artichokes.

Sinatra considered Patsy's to be his favorite restaurant in all of New York City, and even had his own table which was reserved for him whenever he was in town and wanted to stop in for a meal. One of Sinatra's go-to orders was veal Milanese, but he often started his meal with the stuffed artichokes. Because he was a famous regular customer, Patsy's, of course, had no problem accommodating special requests from Sinatra. The singer was apparently sensitive to the taste of garlic, so the restaurant would decrease the amount it usually put in the artichoke appetizer, just for him.