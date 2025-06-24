The Part Of An Artichoke You Should Never Eat (Even When It's Cooked)

Artichokes are a curious contradiction: spiky on the outside but tender at the heart. When prepared properly, they're a springtime delicacy with a serious fan base. Whether you prefer them steamed, braised, grilled, or stuffed, they're a fiber-rich veggie that elevates any dinner with their earthy, nutty flavor and meaty texture, making them totally worth the extra prep work. But amid those tough layers of leaves and buttery goodness, there's one part of the artichoke that you should absolutely never eat: the choke.

Yes, it's actually right there in the name. The choke is the fibrous, fuzzy cluster you'll find at the center of a mature artichoke, sitting just above the prized heart. It's made up of immature florets and hairy filaments, and true to its name, it's a potential choking hazard. It's also completely inedible. No amount of cooking will make it palatable, and trying to eat it is like chewing toothbrush bristles.

This unique makeup is because artichokes fall into the daisy family. As an edible thistle, the choke is the flower-to-be. If left to grow in a garden, those feathery fibers would eventually bloom into a pretty purple blossom. But when harvested for culinary use, the artichoke is still immature. What's hidden beneath the tough petals is the stringy choke, and even when cooked, it remains dry and tough. For that reason, both chefs and home cooks remove it before serving. Maybe all these hidden layers are why the vegetable has long been considered an aphrodisiac.