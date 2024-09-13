Yes, There Is A Right Way To Eat A Whole Artichoke
Don't be mistaken when looking at an artichoke — its mysterious allure and royal-like stature doesn't mean you'll be eating it with a fork and knife. The most common way to eat a whole artichoke is by using the utensils you were born with — your fingers and teeth. A perfectly ripe artichoke offers a tender texture and pleasantly vegetal taste, and the trick to choosing a ripe artichoke, ready for preparation is easy: just squeeze and listen for a squeak. Once the artichoke is cleaned and cooked, most of the fun is the digging in.
While part of eating an artichoke involves the process of peeling off petals until you reach the heart, there's good eating in what you're shedding as well. That's because there's edible "meat" at the bottom of most of the petals that's soft and pleasant to chew. Simply peel off an outer leaf and dip the bottom into a sauce of your choosing (we'll get to that in a second). Holding the upper edge, place the petal into your mouth toward the roof. Then gently close your teeth over the petal, scraping off the smooth meat.
You can then discard the harder, more fibrous part of the petal — it's rubbery and difficult to digest. Pick and eat each petal until you reach the heart. Above the heart, there's a fibrous, inedible chunk called the choke that can be removed with your fingers or a spoon either before or after cooking. Of course, the heart of artichoke is soft, luxurious, and a big part of why you did all that unpeeling.
How to zhuzh up your next artichoke
Now that you know what digging in looks like, let's back up and discuss how to prepare it. Thanks to artichokes' sturdy shape, they're are a great vessel to nestle a bunch of flavors. With just a few additional ingredients, it can make for a simple yet flavor-packed dish. The easiest way to prepare an artichoke is boiling it in salted water until it can be easily poked with a knife, about 20 minutes. Slice it in half, and from there, use the artichoke as a serving platter for any flavoring you want.
Grilled artichokes also present a dynamic taste profile, bringing the petals' delicate nature to a more savory level. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over the artichoke's open face and outer edge, letting it seep into the cavities between the petals. Salt and pepper generously and rub the spices in. Pop a few onto the grill until there's a char on both the inside and outside, and serve with a sauce. Dipping sauces are also easy ways to bring out various taste profiles. Mayonnaise and garlic aioli are common dips — an artichoke's earthy qualities highlight their bright creaminess. Tartar sauce, or sriracha for a kick of heat, are unconventional yet quick ways to throw in some more depth of flavor.