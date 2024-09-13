Yes, There Is A Right Way To Eat A Whole Artichoke

Don't be mistaken when looking at an artichoke — its mysterious allure and royal-like stature doesn't mean you'll be eating it with a fork and knife. The most common way to eat a whole artichoke is by using the utensils you were born with — your fingers and teeth. A perfectly ripe artichoke offers a tender texture and pleasantly vegetal taste, and the trick to choosing a ripe artichoke, ready for preparation is easy: just squeeze and listen for a squeak. Once the artichoke is cleaned and cooked, most of the fun is the digging in.

Advertisement

While part of eating an artichoke involves the process of peeling off petals until you reach the heart, there's good eating in what you're shedding as well. That's because there's edible "meat" at the bottom of most of the petals that's soft and pleasant to chew. Simply peel off an outer leaf and dip the bottom into a sauce of your choosing (we'll get to that in a second). Holding the upper edge, place the petal into your mouth toward the roof. Then gently close your teeth over the petal, scraping off the smooth meat.

You can then discard the harder, more fibrous part of the petal — it's rubbery and difficult to digest. Pick and eat each petal until you reach the heart. Above the heart, there's a fibrous, inedible chunk called the choke that can be removed with your fingers or a spoon either before or after cooking. Of course, the heart of artichoke is soft, luxurious, and a big part of why you did all that unpeeling.

Advertisement