The Fiber-Rich Vegetable That Elevates Any Dinner

There's something about the uncommonness of eating a vegetable like artichokes that suddenly makes a meal seem extra special. But did you know that with all the hardy texture and buttery flavors that artichokes bring to a dinner plate, they're also a powerhouse of nutrients? Not only are artichoke hearts one of 14 canned foods packed with protein, but artichokes in general are one of the most fiber-rich vegetables, with 9.6 grams of fiber in a cup when cooked. However, compared to other high-fiber veggies, the type of fiber present in artichokes, known as inulin, is very unique. Inulin acts like a prebiotic, promoting healthy gut bacteria and providing the body with a slew of benefits, such as improving digestion and cardiovascular health. This fiber content may also boast other health benefits like increasing satiety (staying full for longer) and helping maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Artichokes are now more widely available than ever. Whether ready-to-eat as canned or frozen artichoke hearts, or as a whole artichoke fresh and waiting to be cooked, there are several ways to serve this versatile vegetable to add a nutritious and delicious touch to dinner (or any meal for that matter). Canned or frozen artichokes, sliced in half or quartered, can be used as a pizza topping, a sandwich filling, or mixed into any kind of salad —pasta salad is begging for canned artichoke hearts to be added. For whole, fresh artichokes, these can be prepared as the star of a meal.