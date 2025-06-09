The Fiber-Rich Vegetable That Elevates Any Dinner
There's something about the uncommonness of eating a vegetable like artichokes that suddenly makes a meal seem extra special. But did you know that with all the hardy texture and buttery flavors that artichokes bring to a dinner plate, they're also a powerhouse of nutrients? Not only are artichoke hearts one of 14 canned foods packed with protein, but artichokes in general are one of the most fiber-rich vegetables, with 9.6 grams of fiber in a cup when cooked. However, compared to other high-fiber veggies, the type of fiber present in artichokes, known as inulin, is very unique. Inulin acts like a prebiotic, promoting healthy gut bacteria and providing the body with a slew of benefits, such as improving digestion and cardiovascular health. This fiber content may also boast other health benefits like increasing satiety (staying full for longer) and helping maintain stable blood sugar levels.
Artichokes are now more widely available than ever. Whether ready-to-eat as canned or frozen artichoke hearts, or as a whole artichoke fresh and waiting to be cooked, there are several ways to serve this versatile vegetable to add a nutritious and delicious touch to dinner (or any meal for that matter). Canned or frozen artichokes, sliced in half or quartered, can be used as a pizza topping, a sandwich filling, or mixed into any kind of salad —pasta salad is begging for canned artichoke hearts to be added. For whole, fresh artichokes, these can be prepared as the star of a meal.
How to easily prepare whole, fresh artichokes
For whole, fresh artichokes, there are various methods of preparation, but steaming is a beginner-friendly option. First, clip the pokey ends off each leaf using kitchen scissors for both aesthetic and easier handling. Cut off all but an inch of the stem and remove any small leaves near the base, as they tend to have a bitter flavor. Fill a large pot with a few inches of water, add one to two garlic cloves cut in half, a bay leaf, and one lemon slice. Insert a fitted steaming basket or steamer attachment in the pot. Place the artichoke on top of the steamer and cover the pot with a lid. Once the water comes to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 25 to 35 minutes, or until the outer leaves easily pull off. Remove the artichoke from the steamer basket and allow to cool.
To enjoy, remove each outer leaf and scrape off the buttery flesh inside using your teeth. Alternatively — and highly recommended — dip each leaf into melted, salted butter or a creamy dip before eating. Once you reach the center, or the choke, scrape out the inedible fuzzy part covering the delectable artichoke heart. This preparation for whole artichokes makes for a fantastic side dish or appetizer. Other methods to explore include roasting for crispier leaves or stuffing the leaves with meat, cheese, and breadcrumbs and baking until golden brown. Or for something extra unique, trade your avocado toast for artichoke toast!