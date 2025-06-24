This Classic Italian Dish Was One Of Frank Sinatra's Go-To Orders

Frank Sinatra's talent as a musician and entertainer shaped him into one of the most widely recognized icons of 20th century American culture. Having recorded over 1,400 songs during his lifetime, Ol' Blue Eyes was regularly traveling and performing throughout his 50 year career. When he was in New York City and wanted some down-time, Sinatra often made his way to Patsy's Italian Restaurant, a staple eatery in the Big Apple, and his favorite by far. In fact, the restaurant, which has been open since 1944, claims it was Sinatra who made the eatery so famous. One dish he never passed up there was the veal Milanese, fried extra crispy.

Sinatra loved Patsy's and its veal Milanese so much that he begged founder Pasquale "Patsy" Scognamillo to open a second location in Florida (the crooner spent a lot of time in Miami Beach) but his requests were fruitless. Still, Sinatra managed to get his favorite dishes flown from the restaurant to whichever city he was performing in at any given time, signifying the strong relationship between himself and Patsy's Restaurant. Patsy Scognamillo's grandson, Sal, who now runs the kitchen, published a cookbook with some of the restaurant's recipes (including the veal Milanese) in 2002 and it was Nancy Sinatra, Frank's daughter, who wrote the foreword, noting how much her father loved the restaurant.