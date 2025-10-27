Frank Sinatra's Favorite Breakfast Was Surprisingly Humble

It's hard to think of legendary performer Frank Sinatra without thinking of the glitz and glam that seemed to follow his every move. Sinatra was known for frequenting Las Vegas steakhouses and enjoying a good martini, but his favorite breakfast meal was a quite uncomplicated scrambled egg sandwich on white bread. The "Fly Me to the Moon" singer didn't only enjoy this meal for breakfast either. Whenever he felt a hankering for it, no matter what time of day, he'd indulge his craving.

The sandwich is easy to replicate on your own if having breakfast like Ol' Blue Eyes is something you so desire. Start by browning two slices of bread in some olive oil in a frying pan. Set the browned bread on a plate and start on the eggs by mixing them in a separate bowl with salt, pepper, and milk. Scramble the eggs in your frying pan and place them between the two slices of bread with as much salt and pepper as you prefer. Voila! You've made yourself a Sinatra-worthy sandwich that's not only easy and quick to prepare, but also delicious. The best part of this breakfast favorite is that there are multiple ways you can take your egg sandwich to the next level.