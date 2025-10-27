Frank Sinatra's Favorite Breakfast Was Surprisingly Humble
It's hard to think of legendary performer Frank Sinatra without thinking of the glitz and glam that seemed to follow his every move. Sinatra was known for frequenting Las Vegas steakhouses and enjoying a good martini, but his favorite breakfast meal was a quite uncomplicated scrambled egg sandwich on white bread. The "Fly Me to the Moon" singer didn't only enjoy this meal for breakfast either. Whenever he felt a hankering for it, no matter what time of day, he'd indulge his craving.
The sandwich is easy to replicate on your own if having breakfast like Ol' Blue Eyes is something you so desire. Start by browning two slices of bread in some olive oil in a frying pan. Set the browned bread on a plate and start on the eggs by mixing them in a separate bowl with salt, pepper, and milk. Scramble the eggs in your frying pan and place them between the two slices of bread with as much salt and pepper as you prefer. Voila! You've made yourself a Sinatra-worthy sandwich that's not only easy and quick to prepare, but also delicious. The best part of this breakfast favorite is that there are multiple ways you can take your egg sandwich to the next level.
How to make Frank Sinatra's favorite breakfast your own
Frank Sinatra's favorite breakfast meal of a scrambled egg sandwich is delightful on its own, but he also enjoyed more elaborate meals like veal milanese, so don't be afraid to add some pizzazz and make the sandwich your own. You can start with the best tricks to make the fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever tasted by adding water and scrambling the eggs slowly on a lower heat setting. Experiment further by using a different base besides classic white bread. Sourdough bread is a great option for breakfast sandwiches, as it's sturdy and holds foods like eggs without losing its integrity. Another great option for egg sandwiches is using a croissant for added buttery taste and flaky texture.
You can add to the eggs themselves as well, either by going simple and sprinkling in some cheese, bacon, and green onion, or by transforming them into a dish like nopales con huevo. To achieve this, scramble your eggs with nopales, onion, tomatoes, and, if you want an extra kick, some chiles. Slap the nopales con huevo mixture between two bread slices for a breakfast sandwich unlike anything you've ever tasted. Don't forget to add your favorite sauce as well. While Sinatra's sandwich isn't said to use any sauces, you can always add some Tabasco or Secret Aardvark Sauce to elevate your meal. Just remember that, like the Chairman of the Board, you're free to enjoy a scrambled egg sandwich at any time of day.