The Vintage Las Vegas Steakhouse Where Frank Sinatra And Elvis Frequently Dined
The dazzling lights of Las Vegas, Nevada, may be more plentiful and vibrant than they were decades ago, but the history of Sin City can be felt like a time slip in some of the few establishments that have survived over the years. The Golden Steer is the oldest continually operating steakhouse in Las Vegas and has seen the city in all its incarnations. Though not directly on the famed strip, the Golden Steer has had no issue attracting iconic dinner guests since it opened in 1958. The red leather booths have seen the likes of show business legends, including Frank Sinatra. It was also one of the many restaurants loved by Elvis Presley.
Among the many ways the restaurants pays homage to these famous guests is by honoring them with their own booths. If you're able to get a spot at booth 4 — the Elvis Presley booth — you can dine just like the King of Rock and Roll. Or you can find a seat in the Frank Sinatra booth at table number 22 and feel as connected to the Chairman of the Board as possible in modern times. The Golden Steer delivers everything one might dream about or hope for in a Las Vegas steakhouse, with large portions, waiters wearing tuxedos, and tableside Caesar salad service. In 2001, the restaurant was bought by Dr. Michael J. Signorelli, and he vowed to maintain the restaurant's timeless ambiance in the years to come. That includes preserving the restaurant's classic menu, which allows customers to experience the same meals enjoyed by Las Vegas celebrity royalty like Sinatra and Elvis.
Order like Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley at the Golden Steer
The Golden Steer is one of a kind in restaurant history, and its carefully crafted menu features recipes perfected over decades, as well as an opportunity to indulge in the same meal as some of your favorite entertainment figures. If you want to dine like Elvis Presley, you can sit in booth number 4 and order a hamburger as he did during his first visit to the Golden Steer — a custom order, it should be noted, as burgers weren't (and still aren't) on its menu. The singer and actor would often dine at the Golden Steer in the years before his Las Vegas residency in the late 1960s and early '70s. And if a visit to Vegas isn't on your to-do list anytime soon, the restaurant also has a limited-run seasoning crafted to honor The King called "All Shook Up."
If you've always wanted to experience the very specific way Frank Sinatra liked his martinis (dry, cold, with lots of ice) or what it felt like to dine as if you're a part of the Rat Pack, take a seat at booth number 22 and order yourself Sinatra's favorite, a steak pizzaiola, to start. Follow your dinner with a delicious flaming bananas Foster for dessert. Sinatra loved the dazzling dessert so much that he would often leave his table to serenade diners at other tables who also ordered it. There's little else that can epitomize Las Vegas more succinctly than eating a fiery dessert while Frank Sinatra sings to you. Though the landscape of the city and the celebrities who frequent it change with the years, history-preserving eateries like the Golden Steer continue to thrive.