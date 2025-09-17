The Vintage Las Vegas Steakhouse Where Frank Sinatra And Elvis Frequently Dined

The dazzling lights of Las Vegas, Nevada, may be more plentiful and vibrant than they were decades ago, but the history of Sin City can be felt like a time slip in some of the few establishments that have survived over the years. The Golden Steer is the oldest continually operating steakhouse in Las Vegas and has seen the city in all its incarnations. Though not directly on the famed strip, the Golden Steer has had no issue attracting iconic dinner guests since it opened in 1958. The red leather booths have seen the likes of show business legends, including Frank Sinatra. It was also one of the many restaurants loved by Elvis Presley.

Among the many ways the restaurants pays homage to these famous guests is by honoring them with their own booths. If you're able to get a spot at booth 4 — the Elvis Presley booth — you can dine just like the King of Rock and Roll. Or you can find a seat in the Frank Sinatra booth at table number 22 and feel as connected to the Chairman of the Board as possible in modern times. The Golden Steer delivers everything one might dream about or hope for in a Las Vegas steakhouse, with large portions, waiters wearing tuxedos, and tableside Caesar salad service. In 2001, the restaurant was bought by Dr. Michael J. Signorelli, and he vowed to maintain the restaurant's timeless ambiance in the years to come. That includes preserving the restaurant's classic menu, which allows customers to experience the same meals enjoyed by Las Vegas celebrity royalty like Sinatra and Elvis.