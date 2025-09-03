From Memphis To Vegas: 14 Restaurants Elvis Loved

The King of Rock and Roll sure liked to eat, and often made sure his favorite meals were at hand, even if they had to be flown in. For instance, Mississippi-born and Memphis-bred Elvis Presley loved pork ribs — and not just any pork ribs, but especially those from a Memphis establishment, which he once had overnighted during a residency in Las Vegas.

Among many things, Presley is, of course, famous for the Elvis sandwich. There's some debate about the ingredients, but most agree that it consists of peanut butter, sliced banana, and bacon. And then, there's the legend that he died eating a sandwich on a toilet, though his last meal was actually ice cream and chocolate chip cookies.

A true foodie long before it was trendy, Elvis patronized many restaurants that now, or at least once, lay claim to being a favorite of the King. And while Presley's taste leaned toward Southern cooking — he lived in Memphis, after all — his palate did make room for other dishes. Here are some of the restaurants he loved.