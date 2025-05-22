Elvis Loved This Tennessee Restaurant So Much He'd Have It Delivered Across The Country
Elvis Presley famously loved peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches. But he had other food favorites too, like the burgers from the Krystal Southern fast food chain, and meatloaf with wheat germ as a key ingredient. When it came to ribs, the King of Rock 'n' Roll was loyal to Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous restaurant in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, where Vergos pioneered Memphis-style dry rub barbecue.
When Elvis had a hankering for Rendezvous' ribs while performing in Las Vegas (perhaps not in the mood for one of Sin City's buffets, the first of which cost just $1) he'd have them shipped in on a first class flight. He'd also get them delivered to Graceland when he was home in Memphis. The restaurant turned down the legendary star's request to shut down the place so he could eat there without other patrons.
Rendezvous charbroils its famous pork ribs over hardwood charcoal pits for just an hour and 15 minutes. They're cooked at a higher temperature for less time than most Southern barbecue ribs, producing meat that doesn't fall off the bone. It's still tender, but firm, with a little bit of crunch. The ribs stay juicy from being basted with a vinegar solution, which also lends a bit of tang. Once they're done, the ribs get a final basting and a sprinkle of Rendezvous Seasoning. And, since they're dry-seasoned ribs, fans don't need barbecue sauce to enjoy them.
How Rendezvous' dry-seasoned ribs were created
Rendezvous was founded in a downtown Memphis alley basement in 1948 by the son of Greek immigrants, Charlie Vergos. He started out serving ham sandwiches and beer, and turned an old elevator shaft into a smoker for the meat. He tried grilling other meats and even oysters over the years, until about a decade later when a meat distributor suggested pork ribs. Ribs were cheap at the time, enjoyed at backyard barbecues.
Vergos created a rub based on the seasonings in his father's Greek chili, like garlic and oregano. After vacationing in New Orleans, Vergos added Cajun spices, and paprika for color. He also used a basting liquid made of half white vinegar and half water, with a little of his seasoning. Customers loved it and the ribs took off, popularizing the Memphis dry-seasoned barbecue style.
Rendezvous moved just one block away from its original location, in 1968. Vergos died in 2010, but his family now runs the iconic rib mecca, using the same barbecue method and the original secret seasoning blend. These days, pork shoulder, beef brisket, grilled chicken, and lamb riblets are also on the menu, along with sandwiches, appetizers, and sides, including a mustard vinegar coleslaw. Still, if you're going to Rendezvous, you're probably always going for those famous ribs.