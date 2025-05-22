Elvis Loved This Tennessee Restaurant So Much He'd Have It Delivered Across The Country

Elvis Presley famously loved peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches. But he had other food favorites too, like the burgers from the Krystal Southern fast food chain, and meatloaf with wheat germ as a key ingredient. When it came to ribs, the King of Rock 'n' Roll was loyal to Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous restaurant in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, where Vergos pioneered Memphis-style dry rub barbecue.

When Elvis had a hankering for Rendezvous' ribs while performing in Las Vegas (perhaps not in the mood for one of Sin City's buffets, the first of which cost just $1) he'd have them shipped in on a first class flight. He'd also get them delivered to Graceland when he was home in Memphis. The restaurant turned down the legendary star's request to shut down the place so he could eat there without other patrons.

Rendezvous charbroils its famous pork ribs over hardwood charcoal pits for just an hour and 15 minutes. They're cooked at a higher temperature for less time than most Southern barbecue ribs, producing meat that doesn't fall off the bone. It's still tender, but firm, with a little bit of crunch. The ribs stay juicy from being basted with a vinegar solution, which also lends a bit of tang. Once they're done, the ribs get a final basting and a sprinkle of Rendezvous Seasoning. And, since they're dry-seasoned ribs, fans don't need barbecue sauce to enjoy them.