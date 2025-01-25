A Key Ingredient In Elvis Presley's Meatloaf Isn't A Huge Thing Today
Elvis Presley is remembered for many things: his legendary music, iconic dance moves, and of course that infamous peanut butter-banana-bacon sandwich. One thing that probably doesn't come to mind when you think of the King of Rock 'n' Roll is meatloaf. But as it turns out, meatloaf played a significant role in Presley's life (and diet). As legend has it, he once requested the dish for dinner every night for six months straight. But let's be clear: This isn't just any meatloaf. This is a very specific meatloaf.
The recipe for Presley's' favorite meatloaf can be found in the "Presley Family Cookbook," a collection of recipes published by Nancy Rooks, the head cook of Graceland from 1967 to 1977. In contrast to many of Presley's favorite foods, the meatloaf is simple, classic, and quite nutritious. However, there is one unexpected ingredient that makes it extra special. In addition to the classic ingredients like ground beef, onion, and eggs, Presley's favorite meatloaf contains a healthy dose of wheat germ.
Why wheat germ makes Elvis' meatloaf special
If you're wondering what wheat germ is, don't worry, you're not alone. Wheat germ is the part of a wheat grain that is retained in whole grain products, and removed, along with the bran, in refined grain products. It's high in fiber, packed with vitamins, and was all the rage in the latter half of the 20th century. However, like many superfoods (and, arguably, Elvis Presley himself), wheat germ's star burned hot and fast. These days it's fallen out of favor and people mostly associate it with what their grandparents ate.
Although its name probably isn't doing it any favors, this nutritious grain product shouldn't be underestimated. Wheat germ makes a surprisingly wonderful addition to meatloaf. Aside from containing a shed load of nutrients, it acts as a binder and adds flavor.
Presley's wheat germ meatloaf stands in stark contrast to the more indulgent and over-the-top dishes typically associated with the King of Rock 'n' Roll (like the Fool's Gold sandwich). But what it lacks in glamour and shock factor, it makes up for in tasty, practical comfort. As this meatloaf proves, sometimes simpler is better — even for the King.