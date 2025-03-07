Where Elvis Dined For One Of His Favorite Fast Food Burgers

Danny Smith, both a kid member of the "Mafia" and Elvis' second cousin, has fond memories of his father and the King going for late-night food runs. On his YouTube channel, "Memphis Mafia Kid," he reflects on the fast food Elvis would go for: "A lot of the times, Krystal hamburgers was probably one of the main ones." Smith goes on to note that it was never just for him, but rather a gigantic order for whomever happened to be hanging around his home at the time. "And he had ordered, oh, gobs and gobs of them. And everybody up in Graceland would eat on them."

To be sure, no one ever eats just one Krystal burger. Their diminutive size and price (a little over a buck) usually call for them to be ordered by the dozen, why is why Krystal literally offers something called the "Sackful." This aptly named order includes 12 "little square treasures in a steam-filled sack." Priscilla Presley, Elvis's ex-wife, backed up this anecdote in a 2017 interview with the local ABC affiliate in Memphis, telling them, "The hamburgers were so small! He didn't like big things to eat." (Though this statement doesn't agree with the story of Elvis and the Colorado's Fool's Gold Sandwich.)

With his loyal Memphis Mafia entourage, Elvis was rarely alone, and Krystal's small, shareable burgers were ideal for group feasting. While the man had many famous food obsessions, his love for Krystal adds another delicious layer to his gourmand inclinations.