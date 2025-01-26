Elvis Presley's Last Meal Was Actually Dessert

If given a choice of what we wanted our last meal to be, there's those who would choose savory dishes like a big steak, and those who would choose some kind of sweet dessert. Elvis Presley, the king of rock 'n' roll, chose dessert — and a very good one at that. No, it was not Elvis' famous peanut butter-banana-bacon sandwich, or some rumored variation of that. When I was a kid, my dad and I would listen to Elvis songs together. I asked him once what Elvis died from, and he told me it was from eating too many fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. This was of course neither Elvis' actual cause of death, nor what he ate as his last meal (but nice try, dad). Instead, before Elvis' unfortunate cardiac arrhythmia, he delighted in four scoops of ice cream and six chocolate chip cookies.

Elvis' music, in my opinion, still remains as revolutionary as sliced bread. My foodie senses make me think that surely Elvis' taste in food must have been just as sophisticated as his tunes? I imagine he probably liked to keep things simple when it came to ice cream — definitely a vanilla-kind-of-guy — but something also tells me his Southern roots probably made him a die-hard butter pecan fan, too. As for the other part of the meal, I like to think he was a lover of soft, chewy, almost cake-like chocolate chip cookies. I was determined to see if any of my predictions were actually true, so I went to the depths of the internet to uncover any and all ice cream and chocolate chip cookie-related evidence Elvis may have left behind.