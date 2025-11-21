The Simple Sandwiches Frank Sinatra Always Requested Before Performing

While Frank Sinatra is a musical legend today, during his lifetime, he was a sensation; performing to packed houses and embarking on a world tour (sponsored by no less a brand than Chivas Regal whisky) when he was in his 70s. Like many performers, he had a list of requests for refreshment in his dressing room to give him some energy before going onstage. However, "Old Blue Eyes" had surprisingly simple taste when it came to what he wanted to snack on before a performance. Rather than asking for veal Milanese from his beloved Patsy's Restaurant in New York, he only requested a plate of assorted sandwiches.

A note posted to the r/Utterlyinteresting subreddit reveals Sinatra's dressing room requests. In addition to a television, an upright piano to rehearse with, Lifesavers candy, and cough drops to ensure his voice was in tip-top shape, Sinatra asked for a cheese tray, a fruit bowl, two chicken salad sandwiches, two egg salad sandwiches, and two ham and cheese sandwiches — with the final request being a last-minute replacement for two tuna salad sandwiches. No one knows why tuna was taken off the menu (it probably would have been simpler than the tuna salad Matthew McConaughey makes), but it's possible Sinatra was concerned about fishy breath which might be off-putting to his audience.