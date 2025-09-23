Every State's Most Legendary Casserole

While the name of this broad category of culinary classics is a French word that refers to the cooking vessel and not what's in it, a casserole makes life easier, and it's perhaps the quintessential American food. Also called a bake or a hotdish, a casserole is an umbrella term for literally hundreds of different one-dish meals that can feed a family or any other large group of people, as well as side items so substantial and calorie-packed that they might as well be a main course.

Casseroles are, by their nature, very different from one another, but they also have a lot in common. They're all interchangeable with the idea of homemade or homestyle comfort food, steeped in traditions both familial and geographical. Also, they're usually all served piping hot and consist of a staple carbohydrate like noodles, potatoes, beans, or rice, often a protein source, and they generally involve some vegetables and cheese.

Every state in the United States can claim at least one old-fashioned and well-known hotdish as its own, some of which are vintage casseroles that have vanished somewhat in recent years. Such foods come about out of necessity and ingenuity, made from what naturally grows or is cultivated in each state, as well as what was celebrated in the area. With that in mind, here are some of the nation's most iconic casseroles, each strongly linked to a different state.