12 Funeral Foods And The Stories Behind Them

Food and human gatherings go hand in hand. We gather and dine when celebrating holidays, birthdays, life milestones, or simply to enjoy one another's company. Whenever some friends or family members convene, chances are good that some food will pass hands. Of course, just as food plays a role in life's happier occasions, it holds a crucial spot during times of grief, as well — particularly when someone passes away.

Funerals and wakes have long been a time for folks to come together and mourn, of course, often while dining and drinking. Consequently, people tend to roll out substantial spreads during these events to feed those who come to pay their respects to the deceased. Concerned cooks often cobble together their best casseroles and cakes, as well, ferrying them to the mourners' households to ensure cooking is one less thing they need to think about in the days ahead.

In some instances, funeral food serves a symbolic purpose, honoring the deceased through the ingredients chosen and careful preparation methods. In other instances, funeral food is more practical, feeding as many mourners as easily and cheaply as possible. Whatever the case, some funeral foods have been lost to the past, while others have gone beyond the gravesite to become more firmly cemented in our broader diets. Here are 12 funeral foods from throughout history — some recognizable, some not-so-much — and the stories behind them.